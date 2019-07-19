Brownwood Lions Case Markham and Logan Duncan were recognized as being the 2018-19 Anglers of the Year by the Central Texas High School Tournament Trial – a two-person bass fishing tour for teams from sixth through 12th grade. The duo will be freshman at Brownwood High School in the fall and have competed together for three years.

Markham and Duncan competed against more than 60 teams during the five tournaments on the 2018-19 schedule. The duo fished a different lake in each of the five events. The result from each tournament were cumulative to determine the season's final standings. The two Lions finished third, second, fourth, first and ninth in their five events.

Each team must have a certified non-fishing adult boat captain. Their dads, Daniel Markham and Curt Duncan, shared boat captain duties.

The winning team receives scholarship money for future education. The coordinator for this tour is Henry Niemiec.

The Lions duo also qualified for the two-day “Tuffman High School Invitational” tournament, an event won by Markham and Duncan. Both days weigh in took plate in the Bell County Expo Center as the tournament was held in conjunction with the annual Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show in Belton.

The 2019-20 season will begin later this fall.