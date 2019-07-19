WHITEHOUSE — The Brownwood Giants completed an undefeated run through the TTAB 12U Open Base state tournament with a 7-3 victory over the Chandler Hustle in Thursday night's championship game.

The Giants, who finished the season with an 18-1 record, also defeated the Rusk Eagles (14-9), Ballinger Braves (17-13) and Frankston Astros (14-3), along with the Chandler Hustle (16-10) an additional time, to reach the championship game.

In the state title tilt, the Giants jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Grant Gray doubled and Antonio Ybarra walked ahead of an RBI single to right field by Gavin Brandstetter. Robbie Robinson followed with an RBI ground out that plated Ybarra, and Dario Rodriguez's RBI single up the middle brought home Brandstetter.

Chandler cut the Giants' lead to 3-1 in the top of the third, but Brownwood answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Ybarra led off with an infield single to third base, then Brandstetter launched a two-run home run to center field to boost the Giants' advantage to 5-1.

Brownwood tacked on another run in the fourth as Gray doubled with two outs and was plated by Ybarra's RBI single to left field.

Chandler crept within 6-3 in the top of the fifth, while the Giants tacked on their final run in the bottom of the frame as Martin Nava singled home Lance Moss, who reached on a base hit to center field.

The Giants finished with 10 hits — two each by Gray, Ybarra and Brandstetter and one apiece by Rodriguez, Moss, Nava and Michael Badillo.

On the mound, Brandstetter pitched all six innings and allowed three runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

In the Giants' 16-10 victory over Chandler Wednesday that secured a title game berth, Brownwood led 3-2 after one inning, 5-2 through two, 10-7 after three, 16-7 through four and 16-10 after five.

The Giants pounded out 20 hits, including five and two RBIs from Gray; four — including a three-run homer — and six RBIs from Ybarra; three and an RBI from Brandstetter; two and three RBIs from Robinson; one and a pair of RBIs from Rodriguez; two hits and one RBI from both Moss and Badillo; and one hit from Cameron Aultman.

On the mound, Ibarra worked 5.1 innings to tally the win, allowing eight runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Brandstetter recorded the final two outs, striking out a pair and issuing one walk.