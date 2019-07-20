Stephenville High School varsity football fans can now pre-order DVD recordings of all nine regular-season games plus one playoff game for the upcoming 2019 season.

The SHS Varsity Moms organization announced that they have made arrangements to make the DVDs available.

“We want to get the community involved,” said Tammy Stanley, president of the SHS Varsity Moms for the 2019-2020 school year.

The cost for the 10-DVD package is $120, and the deadline to pre-order is set for Aug. 30. The DVD price to purchase each individual game after Aug. 30 will be $20.

The video of each game, recorded by Chris Chamberlain of Top5 Productions, will include the play-by-play radio commentary of Boots Elliott of KSTV 93.1 FM.

Stanley said that copies of varsity football games on VHS tapes used to be available years ago.

For more details, go online to the SHS Varsity Moms Facebook page.

Stanley said orders can be taken by her at 254-592-2700 or treasurer Cristi Ditturth at 254-592-3760. Callers can make payments with cash, check or debit card.

Order forms can be printed out from the photo that was posted on July 11 on the SHS Varsity Moms Facebook page, and mailed along with a check to SHS Varsity Moms, P.O. Box 1953, Stephenville, TX 76401.

The Yellow Jackets’ first regular-season game will be Friday, Aug. 30, at home against Argyle.