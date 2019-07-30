BANGS — The second full season of Kyle Maxfield's coaching tenure at Bangs High School begins with Monday's first preseason workout of the season, but this week the Dragon coaching staff spent their time laying for the foundation for the future during football camp.

Maxfield's coaching staff has undergone numerous changes from year one. Returnees include Aaron Keesee, who is taking over as defensive coordinator, but will also continue to help on offense. Logan Galloway also returns to coach in the trenches.

Newcomers include former Bangs football and baseball standout JT Newton, former Brownwood assistant David Garcia, Howard Payne graduate Brenden Clanton, Harold McCarty, Matthew Gholston and Steve Biera.

“I feel fortunate that we've been able to put together the staff we have this spring and summer,” Maxfield said. “There's a lot of diversity, a lot of different levels of experience, and people that are from this area and want to be here at Bangs to help us get to where we want to go.

“Harold McCarty is going to help on both sides of the football and also be head boys basketball coach. Steve Biera was with us at Shallowater and he's going to coach receivers and be the head baseball coach. Brenden Clanton student taught for us here, and I knew him when he played in high school at Levelland. Matthew Gholston graduated high school from Austin Bowie but played ball at Angelo State, and even though he's a young guy he brings a lot of knowledge to the game. And everyone in Bangs knows JT and what he's done.”

The Dragons are coming off a 3-7 campaign and fifth place district finish, just missing out on their first postseason berth since 2014.

“We just hope to improve on last year's record and find a way to get in the playoffs,” Maxfield said. “That's our two major goals. Our numbers probably aren't as high as they were last year, but at the same time we have guys that withstood the fire in the offseason. We feel like they can be trusted. We're going to have somewhere between 25-30 on varsity.”

The Lady Dragons volleyball program is under new management as former Bangs and Howard Payne standout Cheyenne Lovelady returns to coach her alma mater. Practices for the Lady Dragons begin Thursday with the season opener set for Aug. 9 at the Albany tournament.

“She's been really gung-ho and has already had some camps and she's excited to get started,” Maxfield said of Lovelady. “To have ex-students that know what Bangs is about, they're more invested because this is their school. As an AD, it's a benefit.”

Amanda Stoffer, who doubles as a third grade teacher at the elementary school, will guide the cross country program this year, which also begins practice Thursday. Kenneth Prescott returns as the cross country assistant. Bangs' first cross country meet is Aug. 24 at Jim Ned.