EARLY — In less than a week, the Early Longhorns will begin their fourth season under head coach Blake Sandford who, along with the rest of the EHS coaching staff, is conducting football camp this week.

The first day of preseason football practice is slated for Monday, and Sandford and the Longhorns are looking to build off last year’s 4-6 campaign — Early’s best record since 2013.

With 14 seniors on the roster, including eight starters back on both sides of the ball, the Longhorns’ long-term goal for the season is to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“Obviously you want to win all your district games but you want to win the first practice first,” Sandford said. “We want to win Monday, Aug. 5 and go from there and have a good showing during fall camp and our scrimmages. We want to see how far we’ve progressed with the offense and defense and have a good showing. It’s a marathon where you have to keep stacking good days on good days and by the time we get to district we hope to be where we’re running on all cylinders, playing at a high level and giving ourselves a chance to be in a good position to make some noise in the district.”

New additions to the Longhorns coaching staff this year include Early graduate J.W. Ledbetter, who will coach receivers and defensive backs, and Ryder McCaskill, who takes over as the offensive line coach.

Todd Hatton is moving into the offensive coordinator position while Daniel Price returns are defensive coordinator.

“The kids are excited, the coaches are excited, and the kids have had a good summer,” Sandford said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work, a lot of kids have shown up throughout the summer. We have great senior class leadership as far as being here and doing the things they need to do to get themselves ready.”

The Longhorns’ first scrimmage is Aug. 16 at home against Goldthwaite, while the season opener is Aug. 30 at home against Bangs.

Before football kicks off, volleyball, cross country and the fall tennis campaigns start preseason workouts Thursday.

Natalie Whitewood returns to guide the Lady Horns for the third year in a row, while Jana Taylor will lead the cross county program and Roy Jones is back to spearhead Early’s tennis program.