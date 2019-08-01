EARLY — Coming off their best season in program history, the Early Lady Horns began their third volleyball campaign under head coach Natalie Whitewood Thursday morning.

The Lady Horns posted a 21-17 record last year and are looking to improve on that mark despite missing some key contributors from the 2018 squad due to graduation.

“We’re building for a district championship, that’s our ultimate goal,” Whitewood said. “We’re going to bring a gold ball here. Losing some of the seniors is huge, but I think we’re going to fill those spots pretty well.”

Entering their third season under Whitewood, the Lady Horns knew exactly what to expect from the time practice began.

“Everything is a lot easier once you’ve been here,” Whitewood said. “When we started this morning they knew to be here on time, they knew our contract.”

Whitewood reported 45 girls attended the first day of practice.

The Lady Horns open their regular season at 2 p.m. Tuesday when Veribest visits. Early kicks off District 6-3A competition on Sept. 20 at Hamilton.

A more in-depth look at the Lady Horns’ season will be included in Sunday’s edition of the Bulletin.