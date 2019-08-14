Abraham Toro doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Round Rock Express beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 4-2 on Tuesday in Albuquerque, N.M.

Two straight wins for the Express ended the series in a split.

Drew Ferguson doubled twice, also stealing two bases for Round Rock.

Round Rock took the lead in the first when Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single.

After Round Rock added a run in the fifth on a single by Toro, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Drew Butera hit a solo home run.

The Isotopes saw their comeback attempt come up short after Drew Weeks scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 4-2.

Round Rock right-hander Jose Urquidy (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chris Rusin (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over six innings.

After taking Wednesday off, the Express will host Oklahoma City for four games beginning on Thursday at Dell Diamond.