What do you think about when you're running?

During a race I tend to think about my form and technique but at practices I usually get songs stuck in my head that just repeat the entire time I'm running.

What do you consider the toughest part of your sport?

Waking up at 5 in the morning for practice gets tougher to do as the season goes on, especially when juggling school work and extra curricular activities. Something I struggle a lot with personally is an ankle injury from freshman year which I've never fully gotten over.

What's your favorite cross country memory?

A moment I'll never forget was at the regional meet my freshman year. My team members and I became the first runners from Lampasas to ever qualify for the state cross country meet. We placed third and each received regional medals.

Do you have goals for this season?

I would love to run an 11:39 to beat the school record, but more than anything I want to place in the top 10 at regionals to qualify for state.

If you had a choice of being valedictorian of your class or All-State in cross country, what would you pick?

I would choose valedictorian. Academics have always been a priority in my family and good grades will always open up more doors for me.

If you could have dinner with four people from the history of the world, who would they be?

Bill Paxton, George Strait, Lane Frost and (World War II combat medic) Desmond Doss.

Why Lane Frost?

I chose him because he was a world champion bull rider in the 1980s. I can't imagine the kind of grit and bravery it must take to get on hundreds of bulls every year. I'd love to ask him why he chose bull riding, what his drive was, and to actually watch him ride in person.

Do you have plans after you graduate?

I've been accepted to Texas A&M in Corpus Christi and that is where I plan to attend. I am very interested in meteorology along with teaching and so I am looking into teaching environmental science.

Outside of sports, what do you like most about Lampasas?

While the name usually sparks a lot of laughter from out-of-towners, I love our Spring Ho Festival in July. It lasts an entire week and consists of a pageant, carnival, street dance, parade and many other activities. It's by far the most exciting week of the year in Lampasas.

Tell me something about you that most people don't know.

I lived in Germany and have been to seven different countries.

— Rick Cantu