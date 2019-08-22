The Round Rock Express begin their final homestand Friday night, protecting a slim lead in their division and lined up to face two of the better teams in the Pacific Coast League.

New Orleans (68-58) will make its last visit ever to Dell Diamond this weekend for a four-game set that includes a Saturday doubleheader. The Baby Cakes will move to Wichita, Kan., after this season.

San Antonio (75-53), a mere 1½ games behind Round Rock (76-51) entering Thursday night, will arrive for a four-game showdown Monday through Thursday before the Express close the regular season in Omaha (55-73) on Labor Day weekend.

"Even though we didn't overtake San Antonio until the last week or two, I always thought of us as the front-runner," Round Rock manager Mickey Story said. "With the talent we had, I figured we were the team to beat from right out of the box."

The American Southern Division winner will make the playoffs, and the second-place team will go home.

Express fans should see something special this weekend. Outfielder Kyle Tucker, the PCL MVP favorite, is one steal shy of becoming only the fifth player in the 116-year history of the league to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season. Tucker, the Houston Astros' No. 1 prospect, is enjoying a spectacular campaign with 32 homers, 94 RBIs, 29 steals and a .558 slugging percentage.

New Orleans, playing the spoiler's role, will be a tough out, even though several top players were recently promoted by the Miami Marlins. The Express have split 12 games with the Baby Cakes. Round Rock offers a stronger hitting team, but New Orleans has better pitching numbers.

The Baby Cakes will feature rehabbing starter Pablo Lopez, a key piece of Miami's future rotation, and outfielder Jesus Sanchez, the Marlins' No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Raking: As a team, the Express are batting .332 in August. They easily are on pace to shatter the club record for highest average in a month, a .308 mark set in July 2011.

Toro called up: Third baseman Abraham Toro, who joined the team Aug. 2 and had hit everything in sight since then, was called up by the Houston Astros on Thursday. Toro batted .424 in Round Rock. He posted 80 RBIs between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A in 2019.

Buckeye on board: Outfielder Ronnie Dawson is getting his first Triple-A look, taking the place of Myles Straw, who's back up in Houston. Dawson, 24, was Houston's 2016 second-round draft choice out of Ohio State. He was leading Corpus with 17 homers and 50 RBIs. Making contact is the big issue. Dawson is hitting .212 with 141 strikeouts in 392 at-bats.