Kent Emanuel pitched eight scoreless innings, leading the Round Rock Express over the San Antonio Missions in a 4-3 win on Tuesday at Dell Diamond.

Emanuel (8-2) allowed one hit while striking out six to get the win. The victory puts the Express three games ahead of San Antonio for the lead in the American South division of the Pacific Coast League.

Jack Mayfield went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Chas McCormick also drove in two runs.

Round Rock got on the board first in the third inning when McCormick hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Mayfield.

After Round Rock added a run in the fifth on a single by Mayfield, the Missions cut into the deficit with three runs in the ninth inning, including a single by David Freitas that scored Ben Gamel.

Thomas Jankins (10-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Express host the Missions for two more games before closing the regular season with a four-game series against Omaha on the road.