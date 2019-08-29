It's here for real tonight.

While the Amarillo Sod Poodles have occupied the local sports landscape with their highly successful inaugural season this summer, with the calendar turning to fall it's time for football to return, and more specifically, the high school kind. The first game which counts in the regular season for metro schools kicks off at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium, when Palo Duro hosts Canyon in a clash of former district rivals.

This is the first test for players and coaches to see how much the lessons of two-a-days have soaked in during a game that counts and what it means for the next nine games after this.

"What it means is executing the things you may have overlooked," Palo Duro coach Chris Fisher said. "You've got a year to prepare for it but as you get closer to the game you think about all the things that might happen."

It's one thing to simulate what's on film in practices. It's another to put that into action when a live game begins.

"It's confidence that's a big deal and preparing yourself the right way," Canyon coach Blake Bryant said. "You can't get outside of what you are. The one thing I know about this group is that they're competitive."

Canyon is coming off an 11-2 season, following an uncharacteristic 2-8 year in 2017. The Eagles and Palo Duro have been in the same district for much of the past six decades, but that changed last school year when Canyon dropped to Class 4A in the last UIL realignment and Palo Duro stayed in Class 5A.

The two teams met last year in Canyon, and the Eagles jumped out to a big lead en route to a 44-21 win. That set the tone for their season.

Palo Duro finished last year 3-7, but the Dons can take heart from Canyon's turnaround last year to feel they can do the same. After last season, Fisher thinks it's about getting tougher.

"We know Canyon will shot us something we haven't seen before," Fisher said. "For us it's going to be on our defensive line. We were so young there last year and that allowed a lot of kids to see some playing time."

The Dons have the luxury of returning a three-year starter at quarterback in Dondray DeGrate, who came up just short of throwing for 2,000 yards last season. Canyon can't allow DeGrate all night to throw the ball.

"They have a great quarterback," Bryant said of DeGrate. "Defensively we're going to have to execute and do our best to get pressure on him. They're as a fast a team as we'll find this year."

Palo Duro is especially anxious to finally get out and show that speed in a game. Although the Eagles will be making their shortest road trip of the season, the Dons will enjoy the comfort of playing at home to open the season.

That should be enough to give them adrenaline through the opening kickoff.

"Everybody's excited to prove people wrong," said Palo Duro senior Anthony Randle, a three-year starter who will play running back, receiver and defensive back this evening. "I feel excited because I get to play with my boys I work out with every day. This is what we've been working for and the coaches have been preparing us for."

Canyon senior Bo Christie, another three-year starter who will be playing linebacker and tight end, has gotten used to the preparation it takes for a season opener. That's why he's itching to get out there this evening.

"Definitely everybody on the team wants to get the season going and have a great game," Christie said. "I know we're ready, we just want to get out there and ball out."