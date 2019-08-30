COLLEGE STATION — They’re selling beer here at Kyle Field these days.

Which means John Sharp must have gotten outvoted or simply had a change of mind. Or wallet.

After all, it was the feisty Texas A&M chancellor who, when Texas announced it would sell adult beverages at its athletic events, self-righteously said, “Our athletic program has not reached the point where we require the numbing effects of alcohol.” A&M, ironically, was the first to say it would sell beer and wine at its stadiums after the SEC ended its league-wide ban on such libations.

Maybe Sharp was thinking ahead to the home game against Alabama in October when Aggie fans might be looking for a bartender to set ‘em up. The Crimson Tide, of course, can make a lot of opponents numb.

Sharp certainly wasn’t talking about Thursday night’s season opener because the Aggies were drunk with success over a complete, start-to-finish 41-7 rout of totally outmatched Texas State, which was coming off a 3-9 season and breaking in new head coach Jake Spavital.

A&M checked nearly everything off its priority list in its first game, including a spectacular night by junior quarterback Kellen Mond and a strong showing from tailback Jashaun Corbin. But none was probably more satisfying as an overwhelming defensive performance that held the listless Bobcats to 219 yards of offense in what was very nearly Jimbo Fisher’s first shutout as the Aggies' head coach. But for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Gresch Jensen to Trevis Graham Jr. in the final 36 seconds against a defense of third- and fourth-stringers, Fisher would have had that skin on the wall.

No matter.

Much has been written about the horrifically difficult opponents A&M faces this season, Texas State not among them. This was to be the breather for the Aggies, who did breathe easily after a 28-0 halftime lead but will have to travel to Georgia and LSU to end the season and more immediately make a treacherous visit to Clemson next week.

Those Tigers are an animal of a different sort in that they are the defending national champions and started their 2019 campaign by thrashing ACC opponent Georgia Tech 52-14 on Thursday night and may have lifted a cup of brew in celebration themselves.

A&M may not be attaching a lot of weight to an easy win over its season-opening opponent, but it certainly has to be more than a little happy about a defense that was a sore spot in Fisher's first go-around last season. In particular, his pass defense left much to be desired, in that it ranked 98th nationally in that category. Fixing the secondary was a primary goal this year.

Toward that end, the Aggies took some major strides by grabbing four interceptions, just three shy of the seven they totaled all of last year. Only 18 teams had fewer. Had Bobcats quarterbacks Tyler Vitt and Jensen hoisted up a few more than their 46 attempts, A&M might well have added to that total. As it were, cornerback Myles Jones picked off two passes, and safety Leon O'Neal and Roney Elam each had one.

"That's huge," Fisher said. "You make plays, you start getting confidence. We can pick our pass rush up a little bit, but the guys in the secondary really, really covered well. And the catches they made were pretty contested."

Jones, in particular, has made good strides after a sub-par season last year. The 6-4 junior gave up the game-winning pass to UCLA in 2017, and he got torched by South Carolina last year before rallying and playing well against Auburn. He broke up nine passes in the second half of the season and appears to be using his length and instincts to develop into a good player.

Now that he and his teammates put together four interceptions, they're on a ridiculous pace of 48 for the season. Could that happen?

"Yes," Jones said surprisingly if somewhat meekly. "That was definitely an area we knew we have got to improve."

Considering the Aggies also had two in their Gator Bowl win over North Carolina State, their secondary is finally trending in the right direction. That's a positive, considering they'll be facing quarterback prodigy Trevor Lawrence, for whom NFL teams are already drooling. He's just one game into his sophomore year at Clemson, and the jury is out whether or not he has already clinched this year's Heisman Trophy.

Asked if they're ready for Lawrence now, Fisher laughed and said, "That'll be a little bit different ball game. It'll be a little bit different deal, and we’ll see how it goes."

It'll go much better for A&M if it can put heat on Lawrence next Saturday after having three sacks Thursday and scoring 17 points off those turnovers.

Fisher does have a stout defensive front with stud defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who has made noise about being a defensive line with "unstoppable" talent in the SEC, a league so ferocious that it devours opponents (save for their teams that don't care about showing up for bowl games). Madubuike's so good and runs so well, he made a great tackle of a Bobcats receiver on a hitch pass near the sideline.

He's joined on the line by 325-pound tackle Bobby Brown III. He's not bad himself, and Fisher's so impressed, he even inserts Brown into his Jumbo package near the goal line.

"It's kind of scary," Aggies wideout Quartney Davis said. "Madubuike can do the same thing."

The defense gave a strong account of itself — yes, we know, it's Texas State — that it yielded a measly 8 yards rushing and never let the Bobcats sniff the red zone till that late score. The Aggies let them cross the 50 just twice.

It's a unit shy on linebacker depth and one that is breeding confidence in the secondary. That will only grow when junior Debione Renfro, perhaps the team's best cornerback, returns after being suspended for at least one game. Fisher will need all hands on deck.

And if Madubuike is right, the beverages will be flowing at Kyle Field all year.