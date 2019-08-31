Akins used a methodical offensive attack to steadily break down Crockett for a 47-0 season-opening win. The Eagles outgained the Cougars, 379-144, and had the game in hand by halftime.

Akins (1-0) was rarely threatened as Crockett (0-1) wasn’t able to put up much more than a sporadic attack. It took well into the second quarter for the Cougars to get their initial first down.

Meanwhile, the Eagles struggled at times to put together a consistent passing game, but that’s a concern for another week. This week, there was more than enough to pull out the win.

Quarterback Rocco Degelia finished the night 11 of 25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. On Akins’ first possession, he hit Nathan Davis for 15 yards and Kaden Adam for 14 yards. That drive ended with Davis pushing through the pile on fourth down for a one-yard touchdown run.

The Eagle offense stalled a little — including a stretch of five consecutive incomplete passes — but picked back up late in the second quarter to put the game virtually out of reach. The teams traded turnover on consecutive plays — Akins was picked off in the Crockett end zone and the Cougars fumbled on the ensuing snap — setting up a short Akins drive. Adam took a wide receiver screen nine yards to push the score to 14-0.

That became 20-0 on the last drive before halftime. Davis caught a 22-yard pass over the middle to set up Akins at the eight-yard line. He finished off the drive with another one-yard score shortly before the end of the half.

The second half was just more of the same. Akins scored at will, even with the backups in. Adam added a 50-yard touchdown reception on Degelia’s final pass of the night before the second-team came in.

All in all, it was an impressive showing for the Eagles, who have a final non-district game with Cedar Creek Thursday before opening up District 25-6A play with consecutive games with Westlake and Lake Travis.