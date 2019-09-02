The Amarillo Sod Poodles held a 7-4 lead heading into the ninth inning Friday night against Arkansas at Hodgetown, but it all simply all fell apart.

The Travelers scored six runs in the top of the ninth and were able to steal a 10-7 victory.

The Soddies took a 5-2 lead into the fifth thanks to home runs by Brad Zunica, his 16th of the season, and Taylor Trammell, his fourth of the 2019 campaign, in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Luis Torrens tallied his 15th home run of the season followed by Hudson Potts’ 16th long ball to put Amarillo ahead by three.

But from there, it all went to shambles for the home team.

Logan Taylor hit his seventh home run of the year in the top of the seventh for Arkansas, and Cal Raleigh smashed his sixth homer to pull the Travelers within 7-4.

Jarred Kelenic hit another homer, scoring three, in the top of the ninth for Arkansas to start a rally Amarillo could not recover from.

Kyle Lewis hit his 25th double to score Evan White and Raleigh before Jordan Cowan slapped an RBI single to center field to end the scoring.

Jesse Scholtens threw six innings for the Sod Poodles while striking out seven Arkansas hitters. The 6-foot, 4-inch right-hander allowed five hits and walked one.

Travelers starter Ian McKinney also tossed six innings, allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out five.

Kyle Wilcox earned his first win for the Travelers, throwing two innings and striking out two. Sam Delaplane earned a save, his fifth of the year, while striking out the side in the ninth.

Amarillo and Arkansas will finish their series today at 1:05 p.m.