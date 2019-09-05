Eight things to know about the Everman Bulldogs:

Coach Sterling Doty said his Stephenville Yellow Jackets buried Friday’s 42-14 loss to third-ranked Argyle when they congregated Saturday to watch video of the game and assess their status.

“We got it out of our system on Saturday,” Doty said. “We understand we’ve got eight more (regular-season games) in front of us.”

The Jackets will play host to Class 5A Division II Everman on Friday at Memorial Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“As long we come out of this and progress and get better each day this week we’ll be prepared to go out and play a good Everman team,” Doty stated.

Argyle gained a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter, and led 35-0 at halftime.

After the Eagles extended their lead to 42-0 early in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets scored one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth.

Kason Philips scored the first TD from about 20 yards out and one from about 35 yards out. He finished the night with 117 yards on 22 carries. The Jackets had 124 yards rushing in all, on 39 attempts.

Quarterback Kade Renfro completed 6 of 20 passes for 76 yards, with two interceptions.

Late in the game, the Jackets were threatening to score again, but Argyle intercepted a pass in the end zone to end that threat.

“There’s some bright spots in there,” Doty said in his post-game comments. “I know what the scoreboard showed. It was a long night for us. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us prepared to play, and the staff, I’ve got to get them prepared for all situations and we didn’t do that tonight.

“I’m proud of our kids and their effort. You’ve got to tip your cap to Argyle. They’re a great football team and they did a lot of good things tonight. and will continue to do good things. We’ve got to put this one behind us, come back (Saturday) morning, learn from it and get ready to play Everman next week.”

Quentin Walker and Colton Accomazzo led the SHS defense with nine tackles apiece.

Doty said after the game that the playing status of Cole Stanley, a key senior on both sides of the ball at cornerback, receiver and backup quarterback, is considered day to day after he sustained a shoulder injury early in the Argyle game.

Eight things to know about the Everman Bulldogs:

1. Everman lost its first game this season, 26-13, Friday at home against Crowley.

2. Stephenville took a 41-16 victory over the Bulldogs last season, at Everman.

3. Everman, a member of the nine-team District 5-5A Division II alignment, has only one defensive starter and three offensive starters back from last year’s 5-6 team. Perennial powerhouse Aledo is the favorite to win the district once again, as well as being the No. 1 team in 5A Division II to start the season.

4. The 2018 Bulldogs reached the bi-district round of the playoffs after winning five of its eight district games.

5. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine picked coach Dale Matlock’s Everman squad to finish fifth in the district this year.

6. Everman quarterback Juan Davis committed to play football for the Texas Longhorns. He was switched from tight end to play quarterback this season. He had 546 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 as a senior.

7. In the loss to Crowley, Davis completed 4 of 11 passes for 14 yards. Everman freshman Errick Mills scored two TDs and led the Bulldogs in rushing against Crowley, with 61 yards on 11 carries for an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

8. The lone returning defensive starter for the Bulldogs is Zach Stubbs, who posted 53 tackles and intercepted one pass a year ago.