The Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles squared off Friday night at Happy State Bank Field in Kimbrough Memorial Stadium for the second annual Goat Bowl, and the game didn’t disappoint – especially for Canyon.

The Eagles won in impressive fashion, 22-7, to win their second straight showdown over Randall.

Canyon’s defense dominated the first half, holding the Raiders to just 40 total yards of offense and took a 22-0 halftime lead.

The Eagles (2-0) also racked up 227 yards of offense in the first half thanks in large part to 154 yards on the ground – including 81 yards on 13 carries and two scores by senior running back Aidan Hildinger.

“Our defense, in the first half, they just dominated,” Eagles coach Blake Bryant said. “In the second half, Randall played awfully good. Our defense kept us in the game, and I’m so proud of our kids.

“Those were two great football teams out there.”

Hildinger paced Canyon throughout the ballgame in rushing, registering 20 carries for 129 yards overall. But it was the team’s defensive and offensive lines he credited.

“Our defense was amazing,” Hildinger said. “They only allowed seven points. Randall is a good team, so holding them to just seven points is a really good feeling.

“The defense really saved us, but I also owe it to our offensive line. They really matched up well with their D-line.”

Hildinger scored both of his touchdowns in the first period from 3 and 4 yards out, respectively. The Eagles were successful on two-point conversions after both touchdowns, and Canyon held an early 16-0 lead.

In the second quarter, wide receiver Brandon Driskell took a behind-the-line-of-scrimmage pass and lobbed it to 29 yards to Brayden Brewer for another Eagles touchdown and a 22-point lead.

Randall battled in the second half scored a touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Jakobe Norman to Creed Browner early in the fourth quarter, but it was simply too late.

Bryant said the crowd fed both teams with its energy.

“Just the crowd and our community, I’m so proud of how they come out and support the Canyon Eagles,” Bryant said. “This was a blast. It’s great to see high school kids play in games like this.”

Despite the loss, the Raiders (1-1) maintained a 13-10-1 overall series advantage over Canyon.

The Eagles will host Lamesa Friday at home at 7 p.m. Randall will is set to square off with Hereford Friday on the road at Whiteface Stadium at 7 p.m.

CANYON 22, RANDALL 7

Canyon 16 6 0 0 – 22

Randall 0 0 0 7 – 7

FIRST QUARTER

CAN: Aidan Hildinger 3 run (Brandon Driskell pass to Jay Defoor), 7:20

CAN: Aidan Hildinger 4 run (Joe Shaw pass from Defoor), 6:34

SECOND QUARTER

CAN: Brayden Brewer 24 pass from Driskell (2-point failed), 3:34

FOURTH QUARTER

RAN: Creed Browner 26 pass from Jakobe Norman (Juan Garcia kick), 11:04

Canyon Randall

First Downs 18 9

Total Yards 318 135

Rushes-Yards 44-234 30-69

Passing Yards 84 66

Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-18-1 6-21-2

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-45 9-75

Punts-Avg. 4-21.2 5-36.2

INDVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing—Canyon: Defoor 8-17-1—55, Driskell 1-1-0—29. Randall: Norman 6-21-2—66.

Rushing—Canyon: Brody Cook 1-1, Joe Shaw 1-5, Defoor 5-21, Hildinger 20-129, Ethan Cowan 10-26, Wayne Sheard 7-52. Randall: Brandon Ellison 2-2, Norman 9-7, Jordan Norton 19-60.

Receiving—Canyon: Brandel Barrett 1-8, Driskell 2-9, Shaw 3-18, Rafe Bulcher 1-8, Jack McKay 1-12, Brewer 1-29. Randall: Tavian Combs 2-16, Browner 3-46, Norton 1-4.