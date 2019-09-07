KYLE — Though he started the season second on the depth chart, McCallum quarterback Jaxon Rosales certainly didn’t look the part of a backup in McCallum’s 17-0 win over Lehman.

The sophomore was was called into action after an injury to senior Cole Davis last week. He responded by hitting his first nine passes and accounting for 200 yards total of offense.

“He (Rosales) showed a ton of poise,” McCallum head coach Adam Haynes said. “It was unbelievable. He made some great throws out there.

The Lobos couldn’t find an answer for Knights’ receiver Takai Satberry in the first half. The 6-foot-3 senior caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’ve been waiting for him (Satberry to break out for two years now and he did tonight,” Haynes said.

The Knights got on the board on their opening drive when Rosales hit Satberry on a go route. After catching the ball around the 10-yard line, Satberry shook off two defenders and raced the rest of the way into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown.

After the two teams traded punts the Knights struck again with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Roaales to Satberry.

The Lobos had a trio chances to chop the Knights lead in half in the third quarter, but a drive into McCallum territory ended when the Knights stuffed a fourth-and-1 run to get the ball back. Then a fourth-and-4 deep pass intended for Jaidyn Brown was broken up near the goal line. A third drive was halted on a broken up pass.

“I challenged those guys this week to be the team I knew we could be, the defense I knew we could be and they answered the call,” McCallum head coach Adam Haynes said of his defense.

The Knights’ offense put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 55-yard drive that ended in a field goal and took nearly six minutes off the clock to make it 17-0 with 5:48 to go in the game.