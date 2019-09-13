Javon Livingston’s two kickoff returns and an interception — all for touchdowns — were the difference in Cedar Creek’s 20-12 non-district victory over Fredericksburg at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Cedar Creek’s 3-0 start is the best-ever in the school’s eight-year varsity history.

“We’ll enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” Cedar Creek coach Jon Edwards said.

Livingston intercepted Fredericksburg quarterback Tucker Elliott after stepping in front of a receiver and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

But he was only getting warmed up. On the kickoff to start the second half, he caught it right and cut left before sprinting 95 yards for the score

After a Fredericksburg touchdown pass from Elliott to Jarrett Beard, Livingston was at it again. He again took the kickoff and cut left, running through an opening and sprinting past the Fredericksburg defenders with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter

That’s all Cedar Creek needed to down the Billies (1-2).

“Thank God,” Edwards said about Livingston. “He did good. He made a lot of plays and ended up being the difference.”

Cedar Creek stumbled on offense this game after exploding against Akins last week.

Quarterback Ty Pruett completed only 5-of-23 passes for 23 yards. He threw a lot of passes out of bounds with Fredericksburg in hot pursuit.

“We had protection issues,” Edwards said.

The Eagles managed 100 total yards on offense and four first downs.

By comparison, Fredericksburg rolled up 362 total yards and 15 first downs. But the Billies suffered two interceptions and two fumbles lost.

“That’s how you lose a game,” Fredericksburg coach Lance Moffett said about Livingston’s performance. “They’re loaded on defense.”

Cedar Creek defensive ends Alfred Collins and Ian Flowers pressured Elliott.

Elliott threw touchdown passes of 16 and 23 yards to Beard, his favorite receiver. Beard finished with 7 catches for 111 yards.