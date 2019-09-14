Kyle Brown completed 27 of 33 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns to Adam Fogg and ran for a fourth as Vista Ridge (3-0, 1-0 District 13-6A) defeated visiting McNeil (1-2, 0-1) 42-14 to open league play at John Gupton Stadium.

Fogg caught 11 passes for 189 yards with touchdowns catches of 15 yards in the first quarter, 47 yards in the second quarter and another 15-yarder in the final quarter.

The Rangers scored three third-quarter touchdowns, as Brown, Elijah Richards and Canon Kromis each pushed the ball over from the 1-yard line for a 35-7 Rangers' lead after three quarters.

McNeil’s Luke Hutchinson completed 20 of 28 passes for 226 yards including a 71-yard touchdown strike in the final minute of the game to Tyree Williams. Winston Hutchinson rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries including a 60-yard second quarter run that set up a 10-yard Hutchinson to Ryan Morin scoring pass that cut the Rangers lead to 14-7 at the half.