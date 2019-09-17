HOBBS, New Mexico — Both the Howard Payne Lady Jackets and Yellow Jackets golf teams placed eighth at the Rockwind Links Invitational to open the fall campaign.

The Yellow Jackets shot a 631 team total over two days, opening with a round of 324 and closing with a 307. The Lady Jackets, meanwhile, carded a 748 with rounds of 373 followed by a 375.

For the HPU men, Kaleb Brown was the top finisher shooting a 154 (83-71) to tie for 19th overall. Brown was eighth in par 5 scoring at -3 and recorded an eagle in the tournament. Early freshman Jake Angerstein tied for 34th with a 159 (80-78) and was third in pars for the tournament with 24. Kyle Anderson finished tied for 41st with a 160 (84-76), Brady Nelson was tied for 45th with a 163 (81-82), William Myers was tied for 49th with a 166 (82-84) and Blanket's Luke Kinkade finished 52nd with a 168 (81-87).

For the HPU women, Brownwood freshman Mallory Garcia led the way with a 183 (90-93) to finish 33rd overall. Bailey Farmer was tied for 34th with a 184 (94-90), Madison McGarrh came in tied for 37th with a 188 (91-97) and Klaye Georges finished tied for 44th with a 193 (98-95).

The Lady Jackets will compete next at the Mary Hardin-Baylor Lady Crusader Invitational at the Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose Sept. 29-31. The Yellow Jackets will take part in UMHB's Fall Invitational at Wildflower Country Club in Temple Sept. 29-31.