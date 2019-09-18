The “Battle of the Lakes” came to the tennis courts Sept. 17 at Westlake High School.

And while both Lake Travis and the Chaps are still figuring out lineups due to injuries and other circumstances three weeks ahead of the District 25-6A tournament, that didn’t make the Cavs’ 12-7 win any less noteworthy in what could be the first of three meetings.

“We’ve got some new players who have jumped in, and when we played some top teams earlier in the season, we were missing a lot of players due to college visits,” Lake Travis coach Carol Creel said. “It was nice to play with our full team tonight. Westlake was playing shorthanded, but you never take them for granted. We potentially play them two more times, so we always come ready to play and know they’re going to do the same.”

With returning girls Class 6A singles state champion Megha Dania and sister Anushka Dania back in the lineup, the Cavs swept the girls matches.

Adrianna Peradoza, Stela Sifuentes, Kerry Lum, Jacqueline Creel and the Dania sisters all posted singles wins for the Cavs, with the Dania sisters, Peradoza and Sifuentes, and Lum and Keana Moon teaming up for doubles wins.

Lake Travis also won the mixed doubles match when William Wang and Jacqueline Creel combined for a win, and the Cavs received a win from Tre Fischer and Kael Peterson in boys doubles and Landon Sosebee in boys singles.

“The doubles are always key, and when you can come out ahead 5-2 in doubles, that’s always a good lead and it takes a little pressure off the singles,” Carol Creel said. “We tried some new combinations in doubles tonight and they worked out. Hopefully we’ll have the best magic together when we need it as that’s definitely a big part of the lineup.”

Westlake dominated the boys side of the competition, winning two of three doubles matches and five of six singles matches.

Daniel French, Jacob Riezebeek, Clark Sweeney, Shashwath Keta and Thomas Komarek took singles wins for the Chaps, with the teams of French and Sweeney, and Komarek and Blake Tollen recording doubles wins.

“We had a couple kids out with various injuries who are rehabbing, and hopefully we’ll be back at full steam later in the season.” said Chaps first-year head coach Jeff Savage, who was a Westlake assistant to former coach Kim Riley last year after previously leading the program at Marble Falls. “Our kids, both boys and girls, have really stepped up this season. We’re really deep on the boys side, and I’m really happy with how things are going.”

Savage noted Class 6A tennis in Central Texas is very impressive with Westlake, Lake Travis, defending state champion Westwood, Bowie and Vandegrift all having incredibly strong programs.

“It’s fun to see a different level of play.,” he said. “These kids are amazing. The dedication at this level, it’s clear to see at a match tonight just how good Lake Travis is and how good we are.”

With postseason play just around the corner, both Creel and Savage hope to be healthy and have their full lineups nailed down going into October, but in the meantime, they’re enjoying coaching their respective programs.

“It’s great being a head coach (at Westlake),” Savage said. “The support I’ve had from the parents and the players has been incredible.”

Added Creel: “It’s a fun group. My daughter is on the team, and we have a huge class of freshmen and sophomores who are getting better and better. I’ve been around them a long time, and sometimes it feels like they’re my own kids.”