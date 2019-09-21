Lake Travis used a relentless pass rush to overwhelm Akins 49-0 in a District 25-6A game at Burger Stadium Friday night.

Defensive end Trey Sofia had three quarterback sacks and Trey Wright added a fourth as the Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0) recorded their first shutout since 2017.

“I don’t think they were prepared for our speed on the edge,” Sofia said. “There were times when we were able to push the offensive linemen into the quarterback and other times when they just couldn’t touch us.”

Lake Travis held Akins to 139 yards of offense and recorded five sacks.

“It was a good night and we did a lot of really good things defensively,” Lake Travis coach Hank Carter said. “Trey [Sofia] and Trey [Wright] are playing really well, and whenever those guys are playing fast, they are a pretty tough matchup.”

While the Eagles (1-3, 0-2) struggled offensively throughout the night, Lake Travis scored early and often. Kyle Eaves returned the opening kickoff 87 yards to set up the first of Marcelo Alanis’ two touchdown runs. The Cavaliers led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half as Weston Stephens and Wesley Erwin added touchdown runs.

Hudson Card completed 8 of 9 passes for 135 yards and two scores before coming out of the game before halftime. He connected with Grayson Sandlin for a 56-yard score in the first quarter and found Sterling Hupp for a 10-yard score in the second quarter.