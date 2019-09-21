ROUND ROCK — Billed as a showcase for two of the best quarterbacks in Central Texas, the Vista Ridge-Westwood game lived up to the hype.



Yet it was a trick play — a fake punt — that helped determine the outcome of the game.



Led by junior quarterback Kyle Brown, Vista Ridge rallied for a 49-43 victory over Westwood in a District 13-6A game Friday night at Dragon Stadium. Brown passed for 336 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to win his personal battle against Westwood quarterback RJ Martinez.

It was a fake punt though that had everyone talking. With Vista Ridge faced fourth down on its own 47 early in the third quarter when Vista Ridge coach Rodney Vincent rolled the dice. The ball was snapped to upback Kwade Hegtvedt instead of the punter, and he rumbled 31 yards to set up a touchdown that would put Vista Ridge up for good.



When Brown tossed a 7-yard strike to Maximus Clark to give the Rangers their first lead of the game, 32-28, the tide had turned. Vista Ridge scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away.



After the game, Vincent and Hegtvedt discussed the pivotal fake punt.



Vincent: “We were playing the percentages. We thought that play was there. We were at a point in the game where I thought our players needed to keep the momentum. Our kids executed very well.”



Hegtvedt: “As soon as he snapped it and it hit my hands, I saw this gaping hole open up. You could have driven a Mack truck through that hole.”



This was a statement victory for Vista Ridge (4-0, 2-0) after going 1-9 last season. Westwood (2-2, 1-1) had a chance to pull off a great comeback in the final 30 seconds, but an onside kick was recovered by Vista Ridge’s Jacob Bowerman to end the threat.



Westwood held a 28-26 lead at halftime because Vista Ridge botched a pair of extra points. That did not dilute the incredible offensive performances by both quarterbacks.



Martinez, who threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final two minutes to make the score close, passed for 317 yards and rushed for 140 yards in a virtuoso performance. His late touchdown passes to Jace Lyne and Robbie Jeng nearly helped the Warriors a thrilling late comeback.



While both teams could boast explosive offensive plays, none were any bigger than Brown’s 45-yard Hail Mary that was caught by Bowerman in the end zone as time expired.



Vista Ridge might have earned a halftime lead but an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Corbin Bates was called back by penalty. It was Martinez’s first interception of the season.



Westwood coach Anthony Wood said Vista Ridge’s two big plays — the touchdown before halftime and the fake punt — were pivotal.



“That’s what good teams do,” he said. “They make plays like that. To see them make those plays, tonight they were the better football team.

As for Vista Ridge, the improvement stems from a strong attitude the players developed in summer camp, Vincent said.



Both teams will have 13-6A showdowns on Friday. Vista Ridge will play host to Vandegrift while Westwood hits the road to play Round Rock.



