The usual suspects from District 4-2A got together to determine early district supremacy Tuesday evening, but the outcome was a mere repeat of the previous two times they met.

As a result, it's Highland Park who still stands tallest.

For the third straight match dating back to last season, Highland Park outlasted Sanford-Fritch at home to take undisputed possession of the district lead. The Lady Hornets didn't quite dominate but were in firm control most of the match, sweeping the Lady Eagles 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 to stay unbeaten in district play.

Since losing to Fritch during the first half of district play last season, Highland Park (24-8, 5-0 in district) has won three straight over the Lady Eagles, including a win in the Region I-2A finals last season that propelled the Lady Hornets to the state tournament,

"Last year we played (Fritch) at their place in the first half of district and lost to them, so this feels good to get an upper hand," Highland Park Tara Salmon said. "We focused on blocking a lot more because we had to shut down Zoe (Fry). We played lights out defensively. We have to do that because we're not very big."

Fry is a major offensive force for Fritch (19-5, 4-1) and she led the Lady Eagles with 10 kills, but she wasn't as dominant as she had been the week before. Highland Park's defense had a lot to do with that, especially Emma Patterson, who had a match-high 14 digs.

All three sets had fairly similar starts with both teams making runs but not collecting too much momentum. The Lady Hornets appeared to have it from the outset, as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead.

Fritch managed to tie it twice then took the lead for the first time in the match, 13-12. But with the set tied at 16, the Lady Hornets hit the switch and scored non of the last 12 points to claim it.

Coach Troy Fry thinks his team never quite rose to the level it needed to.

"I knew that this was going to be a tough match from the way it's gone the last two years," Fry said. "With our passing attack, we had too many errors. We were out of step all night and (the Lady Hornets) took advantage of that."

In the next two sets, the Lady Eagles briefly held early leads but HP eventually took over, although the Lady Hornets never built a lead of bigger than nine points the entire match.

Cynarah Rodriguez led the Lady Hornets with 12 kills. Cassidy DeShong had a strong all-around match, leading Highland Park with five blocks and 12 assists.

Highland Park def. Sanford-Fritch 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Highland Park—Kills: Cynarah Rodriguez 12, Nevaeh Rodriguez 8. Blocks: Cassidy DeShong 5, Kendalyn Kosechata 1. Digs: Emma Patterson 14, N. Rodriguez 9. Assists: DeShong 12, C. Rodriguez 8. Aces: Patterson 2, C. Rodriguez 1

Sanford-Fritch—Kills: Zoe Fry 10, Bella Price 5. Blocks: Rylee Blackwell 4, Fry 2. Digs: Haley Raper 5, Reegan Felker 4, Tiffani Henry 4. Assists: Henry 22. Aces: Shay Keel 1, Felker 1.

Records: Highland Park 24-8, 5-0 District 4-2A. Sanford-Fritch 19-5, 4-1.

District 2-6A

Tascosa falls in opener at Midland: Tascosa gave a valiant performance on the road at Midland to open district play, but came up just short in the end, as Midland High held on to beat the Lady Rebels 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11.

It was an emotional match with lots of ebbs and flows as both teams had plenty of offense. Tascosa (17-13, 0-1) and Midland (15-14, 1-0) both had three players in double digits in kills, as Taryn Galt led the Lady Rebels with 18 kills and Emma Grimes led Midland with 20. Aaliyah Hardy had an impressive 51 assists for the Lady Rebels.

Midland High def. Tascosa 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Tascosa—Kills: Taryn Galt 18, Bebe Irwin 10, Lauren Avila 10. Blocks: Quay Smith 5. Digs: Kayden Bridges 14, Abi Rogers 12. Assists: Aaliyah Hardy 51. Aces: Galt 4, Liv Sims 3.

Records: Midland High 15-14, 1-0. Tascosa 17-13, 0-1.

District 1-3A

Bushland rolls over Friona: Bushland lived up to its No. 1 ranking in the state to open district play, as the Lady Falcons crushed Friona at home 25-3, 25-10, 25-4.

Addyson Tiffin led Bushland (33-1, 1-0) with 10 kills. Taryn Shultz had a bit match in the back row, as she landed six service aces.

Bushland def. Friona 25-3, 25-10, 25-4

Bushland—Kills: Addyson Tiffin 10, Kinley Rudder 6. Digs: Berri Boydston 15. Assists: Ansley Sims 19, Taryn Shultz 9. Aces: Shultz 6, Sims 2.

Records: Bushland 33-1, 1-0. Friona 8-23, 0-1.

Nondistrict

Canyon def. Borger 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

Canyon—Kills: Carlee Henderson 12, Raylee Bain 7, Zoey Sparks 7. Blocks: Kenda Evans 3, Sparks 2, Ava Haugen 2. Digs: Bryli Contreras 16, McKenna Coppock 10. Assists: Lauren Bell 20, Keelie Mitchell 11. Aces: Henderson 1, Sparks 1, Contreras 1.

Records: Canyon 19-14.