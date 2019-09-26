Week 5, the midway point of the regular season for most local teams, arrives this weekend, with another battle between Brown County rivals headlining the docket. The following are brief previews of this week's 10 games in the Bulletin coverage area:

May (3-1) at Zephyr (1-3)

The May Tigers will attempt to stretch their win streak to four games, while the Zephyr Bulldogs will try to snap a two-game losing streak when the two squads square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Since a season-opening loss to Richland Springs (68-47), May has defeated Cherokee (60-0), Lometa (64-14) and Blanket (60-37). Zephyr, meanwhile, owns a Week 2 victory over Granbury NCTA (54-0) which followed a season-opening loss to Bryson (64-49), but the Bulldogs followed with setbacks against Water Valley (56-48) and Gorman (46-0).

In May's win over Blanket last week, the Tigers compiled 337 yards of total offense — 171 through the air and 166 on the ground — and overcame a pair of turnovers.

Blake Harrell connected on 8 of 11 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Seth Johnston completed both of his pass attempts for 13 yards and a pair of scores. Isidro Salinas grabbed five receptions for 105 yards and scored twice, Tyler Wheeler hauled in a 38-yard scoring reception, Chris Flenniken finished with three receptions for 24 yards and Harrell caught a 9-yard scoring toss.

On the ground, Salinas led the way with 119 yards while Harrell rushed for 14 yards and two scores, Keith Cross reached the end zone on a 17-yard run, Kaden Halk scored on a 7-yard carry and Lane McGinn picked up 9 yards on two rushes.

The May defense gave up 306 yards and received eight tackles from Flenniken, seven tackles and a fumble recovery from Harrell, seven tackles from Halk, six from Salinas, four from McGinn and four tackles and a fumble recovery from Brian Kunkel.

Zephyr was limited to just 66 yards of total offense and three first downs in last week's 46-0 home loss to Gorman.

Kannon Eoff rushed for 55 yards and Bryson Gibbs chipped in 23, but the rest of the Bulldog ball carriers finished with -12 yards on the ground. Zephyr also did not complete a pass.

Defensively, the Bulldogs gave up 251 yards — 146 rushing and 105 passing — as Gibbs led the way with seven tackles trailed by Orin Kern with six.

According to sixmanfootball.com, May is a 31-point favorite.

Paint Rock (1-3) at No. 9 Brookesmith (4-0)

The Class A Division II No. 9 Brookesmith Mustangs are off to their best start since 1996 as they continue their quest for their first district championship since 1985 and first postseason victory since 1955. The Paint Rock Indians, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season.

Brookesmith has started the year with wins over Santa Anna (47-0), Panther Creek (64-14), Evant (40-30), and Veribest (54-0). Paint Rock beat Panther Creek (52-12) last week after falling to Abilene Christian (51-6), Irion County (60-14) and Leakey (46-0) to open its campaign.

In the Mustangs' win over Veribest last week, Brookesmith allowed just 41 yards of total offense — 30 rushing and 11 passing. The Mustang offense churned out 350 yards with 282 coming and the ground and 68 via air.

Johnathan Willoughby rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Williford added 93 yards and three touchdowns and Avery Williford finished with 79 yards and two trips to the end zone.

Through the air, Tyler Williford connected on 2 of 3 passes, both caught by Willoughby, for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Bradley Darrow led Brookesmith with 7.5 tackles, Holden Bolt tallied seven, Avery Williford finished with 6.5 and Randall Williams collected four tackles.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Brookesmith is a 45-point favorite.

No. 11 Gordon (3-1) at No. 13 Blanket (3-1)

The Class A Division II No. 13 Blanket Tigers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, while also attempting to halt a three-game win streak for the No. 11 Gordon Longhorns.

Blanket suffered a 60-37 setback to May last week after beginning the year with wins over Cherokee (57-12), Lometa (47-0), and Lingleville (52-0). Gordon dropped a 44-41 decision to Waco Methodist Boys Home in its opener at Gorman, but has rallied with victories over Newcastle (68-64), Walnut Springs (52-0) and Iredell (56-6).

In the Tigers' loss to May last week, Blanket finished with 306 yards — 190 rushing and 116 passing — but lost a pair of fumbles.

Hector Castaneda rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns while Kameron Spivey completed 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards and three scores. Tyler Simpson caught three passes for 66 yards and scored twice while Castaneda made two grabs for 44 yards and a touchdown. Spivey added 32 yards on the ground, while Logan Wheeler rushed just twice for 8 yards.

Wheeler led Blanket — which allowed 337 yards — with seven tackles and a sack, Castaneda added 6.5 takedowns, Spivey and Tanner Isom finished with four each and Brady Furry added 3.5 tackles and an interception.

In Gordon's 50-point win over Iredell last week, the Longhorns finished with 366 total yards — 266 rushing and 100 passing — and gave up 42, including -13 rushing, with a pair of takeaways.

Brandon Mahan completed 5 of 5 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards. Hoss Rouse (127 yards, 3 TDs) and Morgan Mahan (60 yards, TD) led the ground game, while Morgan Mahan (2-36), Tyler Wyatt (1-32, TD) and Charles Mowles (1-32, TD) were top receivers.

According to sixmanfootball.com Blanket is a 24-point underdog.

Mason (2-2) at Comanche (2-2)

The Comanche Indians are coming off their second win of the season and welcome the defending Class 2A Division I state champion Mason Punchers for homecoming Friday night.

Comanche has flip-flopped wins and losses thus far, notching victories over Breckenridge (31-28, OT) and De Leon (33-0) last week, to go along with losses to Clyde (34-0) and Eastland (57-21). Mason is unbeaten without a point allowed on the road, defeating Johnson City (43-0) and Sonora (33-0), while dropping home games to Wall (47-7) and Jim Ned (28-19) last week.

For the season, Comanche is generating 21 points and 248 yards — 205 rushing and 43 passing — per game, while giving up 30 points on average.

Cash Cook has completed 9 of 23 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Hudson Welch is 6 of 19 for 42 yards with one pick as the two have shared time at quarterback. The ground game is led by Luke Wilson (364 yards, 2 TDs), Logan Wilkerson (164 yards, 6 TDs) and Oscar Rios (159 yards, 2 TDs), while Bryce Hermesmeyer (5-105) and Wilson (4-34) have been the primary receiving weapons.

Defensive leaders for Comanche include R.J. Pepper (25 tackles, 3 for loss), Wilkerson (22 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack), Jon Collins (19 tackles, 2 INTs), Matthew Gonzales (16 tackles, 3 sacks) and Ricardo Sanchez (16 tackles). The Indians have recorded seven sacks and forced seven takeaways.

In Mason's loss to Jim Ned last week, the Punchers finished with 274 yards, including 192 rushing, and gave up 250 yards, with 183 coming on the ground.

Klay Klaerner rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, Matthew Kerr completed 4 of 6 for 81 yards and Tad Kirby and Gage Watson added receptions of 27 and 25 yards, respectively.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Comanche is a 14-point underdog.

Grape Creek (1-2, 0-0) at Coleman (1-2, 0-0)

The Coleman Bluecats and Grape Creek Eagles open their District 4-3A Division II schedules Friday as both teams attempt to avoid last year's result of missing out on a postseason berth.

Coleman is coming off a 20-6 win over Goldthwaite in the pre-district finale following losses to Jim Ned (52-0) and Early (42-14). Grape Creek mirrored the same start, downing Rocksprings (40-0) in its pre-district finale after suffering losses to Maypearl (28-0) and Christoval (40-0).

In Coleman's win over Goldthwaite, the Bluecats produced 247 yards of total offense — 215 rushing and 32 passing — and did not commit a turnover. Defensively, Coleman yielded 212 yards — 166 on the ground and 46 through the air.

Quarterback Corbin Rosales rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 32 yards. Gage Sikes added 32 rushing yards and scored a touchdown as well.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Coleman is an 8-point favorite.

No. 4 San Saba (4-0) at Ingram Tom Moore (3-1)

The Class 2A Division I No. 4 San Saba Armadillo lead the state in scoring differential as they seek a 5-0 start against Ingram Tom Moore, which is in the midst of a three-game win streak.

San Saba has outscored its three foes 247-3 — an average of 61.8 to 0.8 per contest. The Armadillos' victims include Johnson City (55-3), Harper (59-0), Junction (63-0), Snook (70-0).

Ingram Tom Moore has reeled off wins over D'Hanis (18-0), Harper (32-6), and Center Point (24-2) since a season-opening loss to Junction (27-24), which San Saba has faced as well.

The Armadillos produce 524 total yards — 329 passing and 195 rushing — per game on average.

Leading the way through the air have been quarterbacks Sean O'Keefe (19 of 30 for 358 yards, 6 TDs) and Risien Shahan (10 of 12 for 182 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT), while the ground game has been anchored by Eli Salinas (642 yards, 9 TDs) and O'Keefe (410 yards, 9 TDs). Top receiving threats include Juan Ramirez (9-111, 2 TDs), Logan Glover (8-223, 4 TDs), Salinas (8-263, 2 TDs), O'Keefe (5-96, TD), Abel Martinez (4-71, 2 TDs).

Defensively, the Armadillos have forced 13 turnovers and tallied 11 sacks and 58 tackles for loss. Standouts include Landon Yarbrough (53 tackles, 9 for loss), Stone Sears (39 tackles, 10 for loss), Shahan (35 tackles, 9 for loss), Cole Bryant (28 tackles, 7 for loss) and Jett Hibler (26 tackles, 7 for loss).

Ingram Tom Moore averages 25 points and 472 yards — 326 rushing and 144 passing — per game, while giving up 9 points.

Quarterback Timothy Leatherman is the driving forced behind the offense, completing 27 of 63 passes for 393 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while rushing for a team-best 639 yards and eight scores. Andrew Burroughs has chipped in 179 yards and a touchdown on the ground while leading receivers are Kam Carrington (11-194, 3 TDs)and Blaine Manis (6-150, TD).

Defensively, Ingram Tom Moore — which has forced 11 turnovers and logged seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss — is led by Burroughs (46 tackles, 2 for loss), D.J. Chapman (37 tackles) and Leatherman (28 tackles).

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, there is no line for this game. San Saba is ranked 55 points higher.

Hamilton (3-1) at Goldthwaite (1-3)

The Goldthwaite Eagles look to halt a two-game slide as they host the Hamilton Bulldogs, winners of three straight games, for homecoming.

Goldthwaite defeated Junction (36-27) in Week 2 after an opening loss to Winters (21-0), but has since fallen to Coleman (20-6) and Tolar (30-7). Since starting the year with a loss to Millsap (20-7), Hamilton has responded with victories over Hico (46-13), Moody (56-14) and Early (47-28) last week.

In Goldthwaite's loss to Tolar last week, Jackson Patrick completed 3 of 7 passes for 21 yards and a 9-yard touchdown to Cason Guthrie for the Eagles' only touchdown. Goldthwaite finished with 192 yards of total offense — 171 rushing and 21 passing — as Isaac Chavez led the way with 69 yards on the ground, Nick Jones added 40, Angel Morales chipped in 26 and Patrick contributed 20. Guthrie added two catches for 19 yards and Jones caught a 2-yard pass.

Defensively, the Eagles allowed 426 yards, including 345 rushing.

In Hamilton's win over Early, the Bulldogs manufactured 453 total yards — 260 on the ground and 193 through the air. Quarterback Colby Bailey completed 8 of 19 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 109 yards and two scores. Jakob Walton contributed 110 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone, while Denver Poe pulled down four receptions covering 140 yards. Luis Najera added three grabs for 48 yards and Ty Bates caught a 5-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs allowed 441 yards of total offense — 255 rushing and 186 passing — but forced the game’s only turnovers on a pair of fumbles.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Goldthwaite is a 31-point underdog.

Mullin (1-3) at Santa Anna (0-4)

The Mullin Bulldogs are looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Santa Anna Mountaineers aim for their initial victory of the 2019 campaign.

Mullin defeated Trent (60-36) in Week 2, to go along with losses to Bluff Dale (56-8), Cranfills Gap (59-12) and Lometa (56-6).

Santa Anna has suffered losses to Brookesmith (47-0), Rochelle (69-20), Robert Lee (55-6) and Bronte (62-38).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Mullin is a 21-point favorite.

Rochelle (3-1) at Rising Star (2-2)

The Rising Star Wildcats are seeking a win streak, while the Rochelle Hornets attempt to rebound from their first loss of the season as the two teams square off Friday night.

Rising Star knocked off Three Way, 59-36, to go along with a forfeit win over Lohn in Week 1. The Wildcats lost games to Moran (54-6) and Gustine (44-20).

Rochelle is coming off a 68-30 loss to Eden after opening the season with victories over Stephenville Faith (60-33), Santa Anna (69-20) and Kopperl (63-33).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Rising Star is a 42-point underdog.

Sidney (0-4) at Three Way (0-4)

The Sidney Eagles and Three Way Braves continue their quests for their first victory of the season as the two teams clash Friday night.

Sidney has opened the season with losses to Cranfills Gap (52-6), Moran (34-18), Robert Lee (34-20) and Walnut Springs (48-38).

Three Way has dropped games to Gustine (49-19), Lingleville (36-30), Morgan (46-0) and Rising Star (59-36).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Sidney is a 23-point favorite.