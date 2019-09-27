He was truly a legend.

You'd be hard pressed to find someone in Lubbock or the South Plains who had not been associated with Louis Kelley after he devoted four decades to coaching and teaching young men about football on the field and character off it.

The former Dunbar and Estacado High School football coach had one of the most successful careers in Lubbock ISD history died at 8:54 a.m. Friday at his home. He was 81.

An outpouring of support for the Kelley family filled social media, with former players, coworkers, colleagues and media members expressing their condolences.

"You can't describe what he's meant to this (Estacado) program. You can't describe what he's meant to this school, this community," said current Matadors coach Joe Cluley, who had heard about Kelley while growing up in Wichita Falls. "He has done so much for so many people and you wouldn't know that ever talking to coach. He was one of those most humble, generous men I've ever been around. ... His reach will forever be on the east side of Lubbock and in the Lubbock community as well."

Kelley was first hospitalized over the summer with septic shock. Earlier this week, he was back in the hospital with congestive heart failure and fluid in his lungs before being put in hospice care Thursday and passing away the next day.

“He was always a hard worker his whole life. (I heard stories) about how tough he was at New Mexico State," said grandson Louis Kelley III, who added his grandfather taught him to “work hard every day and don’t complain about anything.”

Lubbock ISD director of athletics Mike Meeks, who always ensured Kelley was a part of the weekly LISD media luncheons, was also hurt by the Friday morning news.

"The entire Lubbock ISD family is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Louis Kelley this morning," he said in a statement. "Coach Kelley was a vital part of Lubbock ISD athletics for many years. He mentored and loved thousands of athletes across our district and his influence will be felt for generations to come. Coach Kelley meant so much to so many of the lives he touched in his 40-year career in Lubbock ISD. ...We extend our deepest condolences to the Kelley family. Today, a victory has been claimed. We will miss you, Coach."

As a player, the former Abilene Woodson High School fullback was one of the first black players to integrate Cisco Junior College in 1956, according to an article from lonestarliterary.com. He then transferred to New Mexico State University where he and the Aggies won the Sun Bowl in 1959.

Kelley’s first job was as an assistant coach for Dunbar High School, which won the Prairie View A&M Interscholastic League Class 2A state championship in 1963. It’s the second of only three state football titles among Lubbock ISD schools aside from Lubbock High's memorable march in 1939 and Estacado’s undefeated 1968 squad.

Kelley’s decorated head coaching career began in 1970 at Dunbar High School. Five years later, he took the reins at Estacado, where he spent 25 years. During that time, he pocketed 15 district championships — four in a row between 1989 and 1992 — with eight state playoff appearances that included a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 1983 with only three losing seasons.

Current Wayland Baptist University football coach Butch Henderson took over the head coaching job at Coronado during Kelley's tenure at Estacado.

"They didn't do things fancy, but they executed extremely well," said Henderson, who credits Kelley with helping him develop as a young coach. "Those kids were disciplined, they were loved and man, they could execute."

In his 30 years, Kelley compiled a record of 240-91-10 with 17 total district championships, according to A-J Media archives.

He was the A-J’s coach of the year eight times and was inducted into the Lubbock ISD Hall of Honor as part of its charter class in 2011, the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 1997, the Abilene ISD Hall of Honor in 1988, the New Mexico State University Hall of Fame in 2004 and Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2014. He was also named the Texas Tech Legendary Coach of the Year in 2001.

Kelley III also wants to get into coaching and uses his grandfather’s stories and legacy as an inspirational example.

“It reminds me of how I want to be as a coach and how big of an impact he was in the Lubbock area for so many people,” Kelley III said.

On Thursday night, Estacado improved its record to 5-0 overall with a dominant 45-3 win over Wichita Falls, the likes of which would have made Kelley smile with the emphasis on defense and running the football. The last time the Matadors accomplished the feat was when Kelley was at the helm. The school in which he poured his time, love and work continues to live by Kelley’s motto immortalized on a mural inside the Matadors' fieldhouse: just win.

"Anytime you're mentioned in the same breath as Louis Kelley, you've done something worth mentioning because he accomplished so much and affected so much," Cluley said. "To have people bring up the 5-0 start and 1990 being the last time that it happened is just overwhelming to a point because you know that the type of football that was being played back then because of the type of coach that they had."