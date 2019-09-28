Weiss, 0-10 last year in its first varsity season, whipped Bastrop 34-7 in a District 13-5A Division II opener, at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Wolves (3-1) jumped to a 20-7 after one quarter and then shut down the Bears’ offense.

“We’ve grown up,” Weiss coach Tommy Aultman said. “We’re still in the process of building this thing. I thought we put three-quarters of football together tonight. We’re still searching for four. I think we can be a dangerous team when we do that.”

Bastrop quarterback Desmond Young, who exploded for 239 yards rushing two weeks ago before the bye, was pursued the entire game and wasn’t able to break the big gainers. He finished with 64 yards on 18 carries.

“They whipped us,” Bastrop coach Todd Patmon said. “Their (defensive) line is very good. We didn’t block them. We knew it was going to be a challenge.

Case in point. Bastrop had the ball on the Weiss one-yard line midway through the second quarter trailing 20-7. Massive Weiss lineman Christian Hamilton, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, stopped Tyrin Smith in his tracks for a two-yard loss on third down. Young then threw an incomplete pass, and Bastrop got no points.

“We had a chance to score (there),” Patmon said.

Patmon mentioned another drive later in the second quarter that ended in futility.

“There’s no excuse,” Patmon said. “It’s homecoming, and we didn’t play at the level we needed to.”

Weiss pulled off a fake punt that led to another score in the second quarter.

“We knew it was coming, and we didn’t stop it,” Patmon said about the fake punt.

The tone was set on the opening kickoff. Weiss’ Elric Whitley cut right, found an open seam, and sprinted untouched 96 yards for the touchdown.

Bastrop responded on the next kickoff with its only score of the game. Fayzion Madison caught the short kick and appeared to be tackled. But he lateraled to Nathan Blair, who sped 65 yards for the tying touchdown.

Weiss scored twice more in the first quarter on runs of 26 and 5 yards by Devin Cross. Cross finished with 107 yards on 13 carries.

Weiss quarterback Tavian Cord hit CJ Meeks for a 25-yard pass in the end zone after he had gotten behind Keylin Hodge and Madison.

Cord added another touchdown on a 4-yard keeper in the fourth quarter following the first of two fumbles by Young.

“Our kids played a a very physical brand of football tonight,” Aultman said. “Our defense played lights out."

Bastrop faces crosstown rival Cedar Creek on Friday.