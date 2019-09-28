By Mark Champ

Austin American-Statesman Correspondent

GEORGETOWN — Stephenville quarterback Kade Renfro accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Yellow Jackets knocked Class 5A Division I Georgetown from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 28-21 non-district football triumph at Birkelbach Field Friday night.

Renfro finished the contest with 318 yards of total offense, 263 of it passing.

The victory improved coach Sterling Doty’s Yellow Jackets to 3-2 on the season. Stephenville has an open date next week, before starting District 5-4A Division I play on Friday, Oct. 11, at China Spring, for its third consecutive road game.

The Eagles slipped to 3-1 on the season.

The off week comes at a good time because the Jackets suffered injuries to two of their starting offensive linemen in the first half of play Friday. Their playing status was not immediately known.

Stephenville wasted no time in quieting the homecoming crowd for the Eagles.

One play after recovering an onside kick at the Eagle 40, Stephenville scored on the first play by reaching into its bag of tricks. The visitors scored flipped the ball to Gavin Rountree, who then passed downfield to Trace Morrison behind the Eagle defense for an easy score just 13 seconds into the game.

Georgetown responded with a touchdown on its opening drive as Ryan Eady bolted 42 yards up the middle for six, and the extra point knotted the score at 7-7.

The Eagles took their only lead, 13-7, as Taylor Behl stepped in front of a Stephenville receiver, intercepted Renfro and rumbled 53 yards up the right sideline with 1:34 left before intermission.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Yellow Jackets quickly answered before halftime.

After Caden Cowan’s 37-yard kickoff return, Stephenville drove 54 yards to score with just 12 seconds left in the half. Renfro found Kason Philips alone in the center of the field for a 14-yard scoring toss.

Stephenville stretched its lead to 28-13 midway through the fourth quarter as Renfro scored on a 17-yard keeper and connected with Rountree from 33 yards out.

Georgetown promptly got within a score as Darson Herman found Kory Coleman for a 68-yard scoring play and threw to Jacob Trussell for a two-point conversion with 7:45 showing on the clock.

Taking over at it is own 33, Stephenville iced the game by moving 47 yards in 6:11. SHS tried a 37-yard field goal with a minute and a half left in the game, but it missed wide left.

The Eagles then could only muster one first down and did not cross midfield before the clock expired.

For the Eagles, Herman tallied 132 yards passing, while Eady paced all rushers with 74 yards.