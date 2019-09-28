BUDA — With a punishing running game, Hays will finish September with an unbeaten record and dreams of playoff glory.

Running back Xavier Green rushed for 192 yards, quarterback Durand Hill made multiple big plays and the Rebels made one defensive stand late in the game to preserve a 35-34 victory over Bowie in a 25-6A clash Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.

It was an explosive game for both teams. A short touchdown by Green in the fourth quarter proved gave the Rebels a one-point lead -- and the game.

“It seemed like there were a million big plays,” Hays coach Les Goad said. “A real shootout.”

Goad said the play of the day might have belonged to Rebel safety Nate Green. With Hays clinging to its one-point lead, Green swatted away a pass intended for Bowie wideout Jason Gaines, who appeared to have a clear path to the end zone if he caught the ball late in the fourth quarter.

Gaines was spectacular throughout the night, catching seven passes for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“At the end of the day, it was a matter of who wanted it more,” said Hill, who joined the big-play club by tossing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Lewis and ran for a 6-yard score.

With the victory, Hays moves to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in District 25-6A. Bowie dropped to 2-3, 1-2.

Goad said the victory was vital for a team that aspires to be in the playoffs, adding that “every game in this district” is critical for post-season positioning.

Goad gave credit to his offensive line for creating gaps for Green and JoeAngel Carrasco, who finished with 86 yards on 11 carries.

The difference in the game was a blocked punt by the interior of Hays’ defensive line in the first half.

A defensive struggle turned into a street fight when both teams combined for four touchdowns in the final 1:49 of the first half.

Bowie socked Hays with a pair of big plays -- a 22-yard touchdown pass from Evan Mallett to Jayden York and a 45-yard scoring pass to Jason Gaines. Hays countered with a couple impressive punches of its own -- a 75-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Lewis and the 34-yard scoring run by Carrasco.

Hays trotted to the locker room with a 21-20 lead at the break.

Bowie appear to reassert itself by driving 75 yards on its first offensive possession of the first half, capped by a 37-yard touchdown catch by Gaines. A 27-21 lead lasted exactly 15 seconds because Green scored on an 80-yard run around left end on the first play of Hays’ ensuing possession.

Last season Hays beat Bowie 35-28 with a defensive stop late in the game, Goad recalled.

Bowie returns to 25-6A competition with a home game Friday against Anderson. Hays will play Thursday at Akins.