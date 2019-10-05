Cedar Creek ended years of futility against crosstown rival Bastrop, finally beating the Bears 17-7 in a District 13-5A contest at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Eagles (4-1, 1-1 District 13-5A DI) had a 0-7 record against Bastrop. In the past two showdowns, Bastrop had managed to win by a total of three points.

“We didn’t think about the past seven years,” Cedar Creek coach Jon Edwards said. “We wanted to focus on this year. We wanted to get that behind us.”

Cedar Creek put the losing streak behind it, once and for all.

With the score tied at seven in the third quarter, wide receiver Clay Vinklarek got behind Bastrop’s secondary and caught a 39-yard pass from quarterback Ty Pruett for the touchdown with 1:53 remaining.

Edwards said Vinklarek ran a stalk block and go route. Vinklarek made his second start at receiver and crossed over from his safety position on defense. He caught three passes for 79 yards.

“He’s a player,” Edwards said about Vinklarek.

Cedar Creek’s defense shut down Bastrop’s offense for much of the game. Defensive end Alfred Collins, 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, put pressure with 11 tackles and one sack.

“Their defense did good,” Bastrop coach Todd Patmon said. “Alfred Collins is Alfred Collins. That’s why he’s being offered by everybody (in the nation).”

Ian Flowers, Cedar Creek’s other defensive end, and linebacker Cade Edwards, Jon’s son, also stalked Bastrop quarterback Desmond Young. Flowers recovered a fumble.

“I’m just proud of the boys,” Edwards said. “They played physical for four quarters. It was a good win.”

Cedar Creek opened the scoring on a 27-yard pass from Pruett to Payne Allen, who was wide open, at the 3:48 mark in the first quarter.

Bastrop (3-2, 0-2) answered on a pass from Young to Payton Parsons that was tipped by another Bastrop receiver and then tipped again by Parsons who hauled it in for a 17-yard touchdown with 11:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Cedar Creek’s final points came on a low line drive 32-yard field goal by Shelby Morgan with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Bastrop’s Tyrin Smith was the game’s leading rusher with 95 yards on 17 carries.

“We gotta do something (on offense),” Patmon said. “We didn’t score last week and one this week. We didn’t take care of business.”

Bastrop’s Carlos Martinez missed a 35-yard field to the left with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter.