The American Quarter Horse Association, which has its corporate headquarters in Amarillo, recognizes the outstanding animal athletes that help competitors on Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women Professional Rodeo Association circuit finish in the money on a regular basis.

The Purina Horse of the Year presented by the AQHA awards honor the outstanding registered American Quarter Horse in each of the PRCA's timed-event categories at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet in Las Vegas. This year's banquet is at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 4, the night before the start of the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The owner of the PRCA/AQHA/WPRA "Horses of the Year" in each category will be awarded $5,000 and an AQHA bronze trophy. The final voting process concluded on Oct. 4.

One competitor who received tremendous help from his American Quarter Horse throughout the PRCA's 2019 regular season is steer wrestler Matt Reeves, a Pampa native who lives in Cross Plains near Abilene. Reeves qualified for the 2019 National Finals, which is scheduled for Dec. 5-14 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

Reeves has earned his seventh NFR bulldogging berth. He will enter the 2019 NFR ranked No. 13 in the steer wrestling world title race with $76,812.

Reeves’ horse’s AQHA registered name is Do Get Famous and the animal athlete's nickname is Rattle. Rattle won the PRCA/AQHA Horses of the Year title. Reeves and his wife Savanah, who own Rattle, will receive $5,000 at the December awards banquet at the South Point Hotel.

In the team roping heading category, Jewels Smoke Screen (nickname is Smoke), ridden by Tate Kirchenschlager and owned by Brad Lands, finished first. In team roping heeling, DT Sugar Chex Whiz (“Sugar”) ridden by Billie Jack Saebens and owned by Dixon Flowers QH, clinched the title.

In tie-down roping, Little Smart Leo (Big Time), owned and ridden by Tyler Milligan, was the top horse. In steer roping, Mr. Blackburn Chex 113 (Dunny) owned and ridden by Rocky Patterson, was the trophy winner.

In barrel racing, High Valor ("Valor") owned and ridden by Dona Kay Rule, received the most votes.

Smith riding tough

On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region circuit, Riggin Smith of Clarendon College clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the Vernon College rodeo last weekend in Vernon.

It was the second consecutive week that the defending National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association saddle bronc riding champion has won a NIRA Southwest Region show. Smith also clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the Sept. 26-28 Sul Ross State Rodeo in Alpine.

At the Oct. 3-5 Vernon College Rodeo, Smith turned in a 76.5 during the long round and an 86.5 during the short round (the Saturday night finals). Smith is ranked No. 1 in the saddle bronc riding title race in the NIRA’s Southwest Region, a college rodeo super conference.

Last year, Smith clinched the NIRA’s 2019 saddle bronc riding title at the June College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wy.

Smith’s victory at last weekend’s Vernon College rodeo helped Clarendon College clinch the men’s team title. Clarendon College finished first with 530 points and Tarleton State finished second with 470.

In the women’s team title race, Texas Tech clinched the team title with 290. Tarleton State finished second with 255 and South Plains College came in third with 155.

The Vernon College Rodeo was the third of 10 Southwest Region rodeos scheduled for the 2019-2020 regular season.

After the first three rodeos of the season, Clarendon College is ranked No. 1 in the men’s team title race with 1,250 points and Western Texas College is ranked No. 2 with 1,200. West Texas A&M is ranked No. 5 with 730.

In the Southwest Region’s women’s team title race, Tarleton State is ranked No. 1 with 490, Texas Tech is ranked No. 2 with 445 and South Plains College is ranked No. 3 with 415. West Texas A&M is ranked No. 7 with 200.

PBR update

Brazilian Alan de Souza clinched the title at last weekend’s Unleash the Beast tour stop in Minneapolis. He turned in scores of 85.75, 85, and 88 and was the only competitor who stayed on all three bulls during the Oct. 4-5 show. He earned $33,695.

Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe finished fourth in the title race and earned $10,630. Kasel is ranked No. 10 in the PBR 2019 world standings with 1,667.91 points. He has earned $140,887 at PBR shows this season.

Kasel also is ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s 2019 Rookie of the Year standings.

Though he failed to make a qualified ride at the Minneapolis tour stop, Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who is from Decatur, is ranked No. 1 in the 2019 world title race with 6,171.66 points. Jess Lockwood, the 2017 world champion, is ranked No. 2 with 5,500.

This weekend, the Unleash The Beast, the PBR’s top tier tour, stops in Greensboro, N.C. The PBR’s 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayfield on a roll

Shad Mayfield, an 18-year-old rookie from Clovis, N.M., entered the final week of the regular season on the PRCA circuit on the bubble in the tie-down roping world standings as he sought to earn his first National Finals berth. He was ranked 15th in the tie-down roping standings (that were released on Sept. 23) with $83,644.00, $3,076.30 ahead of No. 16 ranked John Douch of Huntsville.

Mayfield demonstrated he could make clutch runs under pressure by finishing third in the tie-down roping title race at the Sept. 27-28 Omaha (Neb.) River City Rodeo with a time of 7.9 seconds and earned $2,876. He also clinched the title at the Sept. 27-29 50th Annual Cowboy Capital Of The World Rodeo in Stephenville with a 7.5 and pocketed $2,465.

Mayfield also earned $1,366 for finishing third with an 11.3 at the Sept. 27-29 Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo in San Bernadino, Calif. Mayfield also earned $70 for tying for eighth at the Sept. 27-28 American Royal Rodeo in Kansas City with a. 8.9.

After all that, Mayfield will enter the December National Finals ranked 13th in the tie-down roping world standings with $90,420.

Mayfield also has earned a trip to the PRCA’s April 2-5 Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla. He qualified for the RNCFR as the result of clinching the tie-down roping title at the Oct. 4-5 RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Mayfield placed in all three rounds with times of 7.9, 7.7 and 8.8. He clinched the average title with a three-run time of 24.4. He earned $7,482, according to prorodeo.com.

Shad Mayfield is the son of Sylvester Mayfield of Clovis who qualified for the National Finals twice in tie-down roping in the late 1980s.

Colt Gordon, a former Clarendon College competitor, entered the final week of the regular season ranked 15th in saddle bronc riding. He made clutch rides at PRCA shows in Mitchell, S.D. and Pasadena (Texas) and has earned his first trip to the National Finals. Gordon will enter the 2019 NFR ranked 14th in the saddle bronc riding world standings with $91,070.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has reported on rodeos and horse shows for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than three decades. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.