BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons came up on the short end of a three-set decision against Dublin Tuesday night to begin the second half of District 6-3A volleyball action.

With the loss, Bangs slips to 2-4 in league play and 10-17 overall.

“It was a tough game,” said Bangs first-year head coach Cheyenne Lovelady. “We struggled defensively tonight and were just unable to finish it.”

Halle Lance and Jacee Miller led Bangs with four kills each while Maggie Morales chipped in three.

Skylar Hutchins tallied 13 digs and Miller added 12, while Morales recorded a pair of blocks.

Bangs is off until Tuesday, Oct. 15 when it hosts Hamilton.