EARLY — The Early Lady Horns kept pace near the top of the District 6-3A volleyball standings as they began the second half of league play with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Hamilton Tuesday night.

“We just keep playing better and better,” said Early third-year head coach Natalie Whitewood. “We are working together so well and peaking at the right time. Now we just have to push and go get that gold ball.”

Second-place Early (21-11, 5-1) will next visit district leader Eastland — the only team to defeat the Lady Horns in district play, needing five sets to do so — at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in an effort to move into a tie for the 6-3A lead.

Taylor Summers recorded nine kills to ignite the Early offense against Hamilton followed by five from Carrigan Norris, four apiece from Trinity Tomlinson, Alexa Portillo and Savannah Holt, and three from Gwen Phillips.

Vance-Cady Gordon dished out 21 assists while Haley Spieckerman contributed one.

Gordon and Tomlinson chalked up two aces each while Portillo and Spieckerman both served one.

Spieckerman's 13 digs on the defensive end led the way trailed by nine from Summers, seven each from Portillo and Gordon, five from Tomlinson, four from Norris and three from Khyla Bell.

Holt and Tomlinson logged blocks for the Lady Horns.