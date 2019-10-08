MINERAL WELLS — The Brownwood Lady Lions remained undefeated in District 7-4A volleyball action Tuesday night, rallying past the Mineral Wells Lady Rams for a four-set victory.

With their 25-27, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 win at Mineral Wells, the Lady Lions (16-11, 3-0) have set up a 4:30 p.m. Friday showdown with Stephenville for first place in the District 7-4A standings at the league's midway point.

“We came out slow but the girls got it going and limited their errors in the last two sets,” said Lady Lions first-year head coach Allison Smith. “Aleyia Cotton stepped up and showed her leadership tonight and that was crucial for us. We have some work to do to get ready for Friday and cleaning up our game.”

Olivia Fowler's 14 kills sparked the Brownwood offense trailed by 10 from Katelyn Windham, seven from Ashlyn Storm, six apiece from Cotton and Jaylen Savage, three from Kylie Morris, two from Gracie Boswell and one each from Caitlyn Moody and Tessa Goodwin.

Kylie Wooten finished with 19 assists while Goodwin contributed 18, Moody added five and Cotton tacked on one.

Fowler also served six aces followed by Wooten and Storm with three each, and Moody and Goodwin with two apiece.

Defensively, Moody chalked up 19 digs followed by Fowler with 16, Wooten and Goodwin with 13 apiece, Cotton with 12, Morris and Windham with five each, Storm with four and Savage with one.

Storm registered four blocks, Fowler added a pair and Morris and Savage logged one apiece.