ABILENE — The Brownwood Lions placed second as a team at the Abilene Wylie JV tournament Tuesday at Maxwell Golf Course.

The Lions posted a 391 team score, which trailed only Eula (334) and finished just ahead of Abilene Wylie (408).

Liam McNeese's round of 86 led the Lions and was fifth-best overall, trailed by Ethan Waldrop with a sixth-place 87, Ceasar Rodriguez with a 102 and Nick Grace with a 116.