BELTON — The Howard Payne Lady Jackets were the victim of a ninth consecutive American Southwest Conference volleyball loss, falling to the Mary Hardin-Baylor Lady Crusaders, 25-15, 25-21, 25-8 Tuesday night.

UMHB improved to 14-4 and 10-0 in ASC action, while the Lady Jackets slipped to 2-17 overall and 0-9 in league play.

Mya Ross tallied a team-best eight kills for Howard Payne trailed by six from Shaylyn Wise, three from Ciara Chappell, two apiece from Amaya Marshall and Mitsue Rodriguez and one each from Canyon Hughes and Kylee Shirley.

Logan Boyd recorded eight assists to pace the Lady Jackets followed by four from Kaitlyn Elsten, two each from Ross, Kennedy Sam and Daisy Flores and one apiece by Marshall and Shirley.

Flores served all five of HPU's aces.

Defensively, Shirley compiled 13 digs trailed by five from Boyd, four apiece from Ross, Flores and Sam and one from Rodriguez.

Marshall and Chappell recorded the Lady Jackets' two blocks.

Mary Hardin-Baylor received 10 kills each from Jenna Gillean and Sarah Paolini, 32 assists from Cory Jo Martinez, two aces apiece from Lauren Williams and Miranda Klein, 14 digs from Gillean and three blocks from Kayla Janikula.

The Lady Jackets return to action Thursday as they host Concordia at 6 p.m. Howard Payne will then battle LeTourneau at 7 p.m. Friday and UT-Dallas at 2 p.m. Saturday in ASC Crossover action hosted by Concordia.