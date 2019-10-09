GAME OF THE DAY

Cedar Ridge (2-3, 1-2) vs. Hendrickson (2-4, 1-3)

7 p.m. Thursday, The Pfield, Pflugerville

Quarterback: Senior Jalen Brown remains a dual threat for Cedar Ridge with 712 yards passing and 137 yards rushing, but he’s shown some inconsistency with a 54.3% completion rate and four interceptions to go with six TD passes. ... Senior Isaiah Moore and junior Xavier Lucio have shared quarterback duties for Hendrickson over the past few weeks but serve different roles; Moore threw 24 times for 140 yards in last week’s three-point loss to Stony Point while Lucio attempted just five passes but ran for 60 yards on 10 carries.

Edge: Cedar Ridge

Other offense: Chris “Deuce” Vaughn remains the focal point of a Cedar Ridge offense that averages 27.4 points a game with 572 yards rushing, 229 yards receiving and seven TDs. ... RB Jasiya Demps has emerged as a workhorse RB in District 13-6A play with 335 yards and eight TDs rushing, and WRs Jaden Williams and James Hester have each tallied more than 200 yards receiving across four district games.

Edge: Cedar Ridge

Defense: Cedar Ridge has been uncharacteristically porous this season while giving up 30.4 points a game, including 42 points and 508 yards to Stony Point in their last game two weeks ago. ... Led by dominating defensive end Michael Ike, Hendrickson has played well over the past few weeks, including last week against Stony Point, when the Hawks gave up 24 points and 355 total yards.

Edge: Hendrickson

Special teams: Chase Camp gives Cedar Ridge a reliable kicker, and Vaughn remains one of the most dangerous return men in Central Texas, as evident by a 97-yard return for a TD in the season-opener against Temple. ... Brandon Buchanan has solidified Hendrickson’s kicking game, and the Hawks have been stingy on kick coverage.

Edge: Even

Intangibles: Cedar Ridge has already lost its most most regular-season games since 2014, but the Raiders do have a five-game winning streak over Hendrickson. ... Hendrickson has reached the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons under Coach Chip Killian, and a loss in this game will likely eliminate either team from playoff contention in District 13-6A.

Edge: Hendrickson

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Manor (3-2, 1-0) vs. Rouse (0-6, 0-2)

7 p.m. Thursday, Bible Stadium, Leander

About Manor: The Mustangs have won three consecutive games, including a 42-17 triumph over Pflugerville in their District 11-5A DI opener two weeks ago. ... Behind senior RB Tahj Brooks (692 yards, 12 TDs rushing), the Mustangs average more than 250 yards rushing a game.

About Rouse: Senior defensive back Matthew Schulz has three INTs for a stingy defense that gave up just 256 yards in a 21-7 loss to Pflugerville last week. ... The Raiders’ offense, which has scored three touchdowns all season, has yet to find its stride during the worst start since the school’s inaugural season in 2010.

Edge: Manor. Brooks leads a physical offense, Texas pledge Princely Umanmielen anchors a ferocious defensive front seven, and the Mustangs seem to be rounding into a contender’s form.

Akins (1-5, 0-4) vs. Anderson (3-2, 1-2)

7 p.m. Thursday, House Park, Austin

About Akins: After an opening 47-0 win over Crockett, the Eagles have dropped five consecutive games against opponents who have a combined record of 23-4. ... WR Greg Borgeson (358 yards receiving) and RB Nathan Davis (285 yards rushing) give the Eagles a dangerous one-two offensive punch.

About Anderson: Led by senior QB Carsten Groos (825 yards passing, 153 yards rushing), the Trojans’ balanced offense averages more than 160 yards a game both rushing and passing. ... The Trojans must bounce back quickly from last week’s wrenching 22-21 loss to Bowie, when the Bulldogs scored a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game.

Edge: Anderson. The Trojans have won three consecutive games over their District 25-6A rivals, but two of those wins have been by single digits.

— Thomas Jones