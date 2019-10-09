PFLUGERVILLE — Pflugerville head coach Jayson Langman has only been at his job a matter of months, but he’s already learned one important fact about his new team.

Beating Connally matters more than most wins, especially with playoff positioning at stake.

That’s exactly what the Panthers did Tuesday, when they avenged an earlier loss in District 17-5A with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 30-28 victory before a raucous crowd at Pflugerville High School. With the win, Pflugerville (23-16, 4-3 District 17-5A) pulled into a tie for third place in the district race with Connally (17-11, 4-3).

“I haven’t been here that long, but this is a big deal,” said Langman, a veteran coach who took over the Pflugerville program in May after coaching at Cedar Creek High School in the Bastrop school district. “Connally is their rival. They had a big crowd when we played there (last month), they traveled well here. ... This is big in Pflugerville.”

The rivalry started in 1996, when Connally opened as the second high school in the Pflugerville school district. The two teams coexisted in different classifications for most of the past two decades, with larger Pflugerville usually winning the occasional nondistrict meeting.

Things changed last season, when Pflugerville dropped back down to Class 5A with Connally. The Cougars' win in the second district meeting last season helped the team finish a spot ahead of Pflugerville in last year’s district standings, and a Connally victory earlier this season gave them a one-game edge over the Panthers in the district standings.

But Pflugerville’s home court proved the difference in the rivalry’s latest chapter.

“The crowd was big for us,” Pflugerville senior Avanii Allen said. “We had a lot of hype in here tonight, and we got them.”

Allen’s swing proved plenty big, too. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter, who has played on varsity since her sophomore season, hammered a team-high 21 kills for Pflugerville. Nine of those kills came during a thrilling fourth set, when both teams traded runs.

Connally seemed ready to force a fifth and decisive set after senior Leilani Smith fired back-to-back kills and blocked a shot to give the Cougars a 21-17 lead in the fourth. Unfazed by the Cougar surge, Pflugerville battled back to tie the match at 24-24 after setter Karli Gilbert connected with Allen and Alexis Hall for kills.

The two teams each fended off set points down the stretch before a pair of Connally errors accounted for the final margin.

After the match, Langman credited his team’s poise and precision under pressure for the win.

“Teams are going to make runs, but you have to focus on each rally,” he said. “It’s hard to have short-term memory in volleyball, but that’s what we’re trying to do. And this team has done a good job of that, probably a better job than most of my teams I’ve had in the past in my first year.”

Allen, an emotional leader for the Panthers, said Langman’s cool demeanor on the bench has helped her team keep its concentration on the court.

“I feel like we weren’t used to his coaching style early on, but now we are used to it,” she said. “We’re just real calm with him now. We stay focused, stay in control and just worry about each point.”

Trinity Davis had 11 kills for Pflugerville, and Hall added eight kills, including a thunderous cross-court shot that accounted for the final point in the third game. Middle blocker Khiana Facundo also had a strong match with seven kills, five aces and three blocks.

Connally setter Helen Barnwell delivered a masterful performance with 39 assists, including 14 in the dramatic fourth game. Smith (15 kills) and Michera Moffett (19 kills) were at the end of most of those passes from Barnwell.

Both Connally and Pflugerville enter the stretch run of the regular season in good shape to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive year. State-ranked Rouse leads 17-5A with a 7-0 record, and Cedar Park is a game behind at 6-1. Pflugerville and Connally lead fifth-place Weiss by one game.