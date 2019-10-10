Five of the nine games on the local high school football docket this week are district contests, including the 15-A Division II showdown between Blanket and Brookesmith — the league's two postseason representatives from a year ago.

The following is a brief glimpse at this weekend's action:

No. 12 Blanket (4-2, 0-0) at No. 10 Brookesmith (6-0, 0-0)

The preseason favorites to represent District 15-A Division II in the playoffs square off as the reigning champion Blanket Tigers visit the Brookesmith Mustangs, runners-up from a year ago.

Blanket halted a two-game skid with a 47-0 victory over Santa Anna last week, while Brookesmith has matched its best start since 1996 at 6-0. While the Tigers won the league crown last year, the Mustangs are seeking their first district championship since 1985.

Brookesmith is coming off a 61-16 road victory over Lometa last week as the Mustangs led 35-0 after one quarter and never looked back, producing 362 yards of total offense — 236 rushing and 126 passing — while giving up just 139 yards, with 124 coming on the ground, and forcing three turnovers.

Avery Williford led the Mustangs with 94 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Johnathan Willoughby rushed for 89 yards and also scored three times. Tyler Williford contributed 73 yards on the ground and scored once as well.

Through the air, Holden Bolt completed both his pass attempts for 68 yards with one touchdown, while Tyler Williford was 2 of 3 for 58 yards and a scoring toss. Randall Williams led Brookesmith with two grabs for 84 yards, Avery Williford caught a 33-yard touchdown and Willoughby hauled in a 9-yard scoring reception.

On the defensive end, Avery Williford led the way with seven tackles trailed by Willoughby with six, Williams with five, Bradley Darrow and Gabriel Salinas-Navarro with three apiece and Bolt and Tyler Williford with two each.

In Blanket's shutout victory over Santa Anna last week, the Tigers amassed 245 yards of total offense with 210 coming on the ground. Logan Wheeler rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns while Hector Castaneda chipped in 38 yards and a touchdown, Brayden Day added 35 yards with a trip to the end zone and Tyler Simpson rushed for a 31-yard score.

Through the air, Trenten Verner threw a 35-yard touchdown to Simpson on his only pass attempt.

The Blanket defense surrendered just 30 yards of total offense with a pair of turnovers. Simpson led Blanket with six tackles followed by Castaneda with five and Day and Tanner Isom with four each.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Brookesmith is a 21-point favorite.

No. 3 Strawn (4-2) at May (5-1)

The May Tigers will attempt to stretch their win streak to six games as the Class A Division II No. 3 Strawn Greyhounds, two-time defending state champions, visit in the pre-district finale for both teams.

May is coming off a 34-22 home victory over Newcastle while Strawn suffered just its second loss of the season, 78-32, to Garden City a week ago.

In May's win over Newcastle, the Tigers finished with 272 yards of total offense — 172 rushing and 100 passing.

Isidro Salinas rushed for a team-high 81 yards and two touchdowns while Rory Bustamante added 78 yards and two trips to the end zone as well.

Through the air, Bustamante connected on 4 of 10 passes for 62 yards, Seth Johnston completed 3 of 4 attempts for 29 yards and Chris Flenniken’s lone pass attempt was a 9-yard scoring toss to Salinas, who finished with a team-high four receptions for 41 yards. Flenniken added three catches for 47 yards.

Defensive standouts for May included Kaden Halk (7 tackles), Salinas (6 tackles, 2 INTs), Flenniken (4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery), Bustamante (3 tackles, 1 INT), Brian Kunkel (2 tackles), Lane McGinn (2 tackles), and Harrell (1 tackle, 1 fumble caused, 1 fumble recovery).

In Strawn's loss to Garden City last week, the Greyhounds trailed 22-0 after one quarter and were down 44-16 at halftime.

Strawn produced 251 yards of total offense — 126 rushing and 125 passing — but turned the ball over three times. Defensively, the Greyhounds yielded 451 yards including 261 through the air.

Lorenzo Garcia led Strawn with 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with 63 yards passing and a pair of scores. Blaze Duncan chipped in 54 yards through the air while David Shugart rushed for 40 yards. Speedy Lopez caught a 36-yard pass while Matthew Garcia finished with two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown and Chino Hernandez caught two passes for 12 yards and a trip to the end zone.

Defensively, Luke Eli led Strawn with 5 tackles and Max Hopkins chipped in 3.5.

According to sixmanfootball.com, May is a 39-point underdog.

Zephyr (1-5) at Stephenville Faith (4-1)

The Zephyr Bulldogs will attempt to bring their four-game losing streak to a conclusion as they face the Stephenville Faith Knights — winners of four in a row — at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Three Way.

Since defeating Granbury NCTA (54-0) in Week 2, the Bulldogs have fallen to Water Valley (54-48), Gorman (46-0), May (48-0), and Gordon (53-6). In the last three games combined, Zephyr has been outscored 147-6.

In last week's 53-6 loss to Gordon, Zephyr trailed 46-6 after one quarter. The Bulldogs finished with 38 total yards — 25 rushing and 13 passing — and committed six turnovers. Meanwhile, Zephyr surrendered 239 total yards — 162 on the ground and 77 through the air.

Stephenville Faith dropped its season opener to Rochelle (60-33) but has rebounded with wins over Burnet Smoking for Jesus Christian School (72-26), Mesquite Founders Academy (62-9), Johnson County Sports Association (54-41) and the Lubbock Titans (54-8).

Faith is led by Kyle Corb (321 passing yards 8 TDs, 2 INTs; 496 rushing yards, 11 TDs); Samuel Yankie (262 passing yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; 218 rushing yards, 5 TDs); Zac DeVries 11-243, 4 TDs receiving); and Dylan Aardal (10-194, 4 TDs receiving).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Zephyr is a 38-point favorite.

Comanche (2-3, 0-0) at Jacksboro (2-3, 0-0)

The Comanche Indians' pursuit of a fourth consecutive district championship begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they visit the Jacksboro Tigers in the 6-3A Division II opener for both teams.

Coming off byes, Comanche's last outing was a 28-7 loss to Mason while Jacksboro was upended by Eastland, 39-22.

Comanche enters the contest averaging 18 points and 236 yards — 198 rushing and 38 passing — per game, while giving up 29 points.

Cash Cook has completed 9 of 26 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, while Hudson Welch has connected on 8 of 23 passes for 59 yards and one interception.

On the ground, Luke Wilson (424 yards, 2 TDs), Logan Wilkerson (205 yards, 6 TDs) and Oscar Rios (190 yards, 2 TDs) lead the way, while top receivers are Bryce Hermesmeyer (5-105), Wilson (4-34) and Colton Davis (2-19, TD).

Defensively, R.J Pepper leads Comanche with 28 tackles, including three for loss, followed by Wilkerson (27 tackles, 3 TFL), Ricardo Sanchez (22 tackles) and Matthew Gonzales (22 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks). The Indians have recorded 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and seven takeaways as a team.

Along with the loss to Eastland, Jacksboro has fallen to Paradise (32-14) and Windthorst (34-12) this season, with wins over Breckenridge (35-20) and Wichita Falls City View (41-35).

The most recent win over City View featured 457 yards of total offense for Jacksboro, and both teams committed three turnovers.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Comanche is a 14-point underdog.

Cisco (4-1, 2-0) at Coleman (3-2, 2-0)

In a battle of District 4-3A Division II unbeatens, the Coleman Bluecats and Cisco Loboes look to keep their spot atop the league standings Friday night.

Coleman is in the midst of a three-game win streak, which includes lopsided district victories over Grape Creek (49-8) and San Angelo TLCA (49-8). Cisco's two district wins have come at the expense of Ballinger (26-9) and Merkel (53-8).

In the Bluecats' win over TLCA last week, Coleman compiled 470 yards of total offense — 339 rushing and 131 passing — while committing just one turnover. Defensively, the Bluecats gave up 168 yards — 91 on the ground and 77 through the air — and took the ball away twice.

Corbin Rosales completed 4 of 9 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Coleman offense. Jalen Holloway caught two touchdown passes totaling 45 yards while Benny Wright hauled in a 68-yard scoring reception.

Wright also led the Bluecats with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Gage Sikes contributed 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cisco enters the game averaging 37 points and 234 yards — 193 rushing and 49 passing — per game, while giving up 17 points.

Quarterback Gibson Hearne has completed 25 of 46 passes for 488 yards with five touchdowns while rushing for a team-best 353 yards and six scores. Other threats out of the backfield include Stanley Callahan (342 yards, 8 TDs), Issac Acosta (126 yards, 2 TDs) and Jerrod Fisher (111 yards, 2 TDs). Primary receiving weapons are Dawson White (5-69, TD), Callahan (3-53, TD), Dax Brunson (2-39, TD), and Justin Johnson (2-37, TD).

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Coleman is a 42-point underdog.

Goldthwaite (1-4, 0-0) at No. 4 San Saba (5-0, 0-0)

The District 7-2A Division I slate begins for the San Saba Armadillos and Goldthwaite Eagles with the 102nd annual “Battle of the River.”

San Saba enters the contest having outscored its first five opponents 302-9 — an average of 60-2 per outing. The Armadillos produce 525 yards of total offense per game — 330 on the ground and 195 through the air.

Quarterbacks Sean O'Keefe (19 of 30 for 358 yards, 6 TDs) and Risien Shahan (10 of 12 for 182 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) have shared time behind center, while leading rushers include Eli Salinas (642 rushing yards, 9 TDs), O'Keefe (410 rushing yards, 9 TDs), Juan Ramirez (92 yards, TD) and Shahan (83 yards, TD). Receiving threats include Ramirez (9-111, 2 TDs), Logan Glover (8-223, 4 TDs), Salinas (8-263, 2 TDs), O'Keefe (5-96, TD) and Abel Martinez (4-71, 2 TDs).

On the defensive end, the Armadillos are led by Landon Yarbrough (53 tackles, 9 TFL), Stone Sears (39 tackles, 10 TFL), Shahan (35 tackles, 9 TFL), Cole Bryant (28 tackles, 5 TFL) and Jett Hibler (26 tackles, 7 TFL). San Saba has tallied 58 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 13 takeaways.

Goldthwaite's most recent outing was a 35-20 loss to Hamilton, a game in which the Eagles carried a six-point lead into the fourth period before surrendering the final three touchdowns of the night. The loss was the Eagles' third straight since their lone win over Junction (36-27).

The Eagle defense allowed just 211 total yards — 174 rushing and 37 passing — while Goldthwaite's offense produced 295 yards — 166 on the ground and 129 through the air.

Jackson Patrick completed 7 of 11 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 19 yards. Nick Jones led the Eagles with 45 rushing yards while Weldon Krause added 34. Jaxon Wootton caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, Cason Guthrie grabbed a 23-yard scoring toss and Dusty Partin hauled in a 22-yard reception.

Krause led Goldthwaite with six tackles followed by Angel Morales and Jordan Simon with five each and four apiece from Patrick, Partin and Slade Sutherland.

There is no line for the game according to Harris Ratings Weekly. San Saba is ranked 50 points higher than Goldthwaite this week.

No. 5 Richland Springs (4-0) vs. Medina (1-5)

The Class A Division II No. 5 Richland Springs Coyotes wrap up their pre-district slate against the Medina Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marble Falls Faith High School.

Richland Springs, rare underdogs a week ago, posted an 88-60 victory over previously undefeated San Antonio FEAST, the No. 2 ranked school in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations.

The Coyotes generated 632 yards of total offense — 497 rushing and 135 passing — while allowing 375 yards, with 272 coming through the air. Richland Springs also created five turnovers.

Matthew Rigdon rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns and completed 7 of 14 passes for 135 yards and another score to pace the Coyote offense. Griff Rigdon contributed 149 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while Lane Shannon rushed for 94 yards and two scores. Massiah Clarady led all receivers with three grabs for 72 yards and a touchdown while Shannon added two receptions for 35 yards.

Shannon’s 12 tackles were a team-best trailed by 5.5 from Clarady, five from Wade Appleton, and 4.5 each from Josiah Beam and Matthew Ridgon.

Medina's only win this season came against San Antonio Winston (70-24). The Bobcats' losses have been to San Marcos Hill Country Christian (39-22), Leakey (46-0), Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills (57-35), Fredericksburg Heritage (56-8) and Blum (66-19)

According to sixmanfootball.com, Richland Springs is a 45-point favorite.

Mullin (1-5, 0-0) at Sidney (1-5, 0-0)

The Sidney Eagles and Mullin Bulldogs are looking to put disappointing pre-district performances behind them as they open the District 15-A Division II slate at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Sidney.

The Eagles are coming off their first win of the season, 34-26 over Gustine. Sidney dropped games to Walnut Springs (48-38), Robert Lee (34-20), Moran (34-28), Cranfills Gap (52-6) and Three Way (28-27).

The Bulldogs' lone win came in Week 2 over Trent, 60-36. In the other five games, Mullin fell to Bluff Dale (56-8), Cranfills Gap (59-12), Lometa (56-6), Santa Anna (52-0) and Rochelle (65-0).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Sidney is a 45-point favorite.

No. 4 Blackwell (6-0) at Santa Anna (1-5)

The Santa Anna Mountaineers conclude their pre-district schedule at home seeking their second win of the year against the Class A Division II No. 4 Blackwell Hornets, who have yet to experience defeat.

Santa Anna is coming off a 47-0 loss to Blanket in which the Mountaineers generated just 30 yards of total offense with a pair of turnovers, while giving up 245 yards of total offense including 210 on the ground.

The week prior, Santa Anna picked up its lone win of the season with a 52-0 homecoming triumph over Mullin.

Blackwell has started its campaign with wins over Eden (62-14), Highland (30-16), Newcastle (77-38), Lueders-Avoca (forfeit), Hermleigh (46-0) and Veribest (52-6).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Santa Anna is a 45-point underdog.