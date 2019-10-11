WICHITA FALLS—Mother Nature continued toying with Randall and Wichita Falls on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

While she relented and kept the lightning and thunderstorms north of Wichita Falls, Mother Nature did supply a stiff northerly wind reaching gusts of more than 30 miles per hour. It made any possession directed to the north end zone a considerable challenge.

But a 9-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Zy Gravitt to senior receiver Zach Williams into that stiff breeze in the third quarter allowed the Coyotes to get the comfortable lead they wanted in a 27-10 victory over Randall in the District 3-5A Division II opener.

Randall (1-5, 0-1) dropped its fifth-straight game. The Coyotes moved to 2-4, 1-0.

After failing to score playing into the wind in the first quarter, the Coyotes answered a 27-yard field goal by Randall's Juan Garcia to end the opening stanza by going deep on their second play with the breeze at their back.

Gravitt hit Williams in stride for a 52-yard score, putting the Coyotes up 7-3 with 11:39 to play in the second. They would never surrender the lead.

Gravitt hooked up with Williams again at the 5:13 mark of the second period, directing him to backpedal into the end zone after pulling up shy of the line of scrimmage on a run-pass option. The junior quarterback lobbed a short pass to Williams, who reached up and grabbed it over a Randall defender for a 6-yard score and a 14-3 advantage.

The Raiders managed their best drive of the game in response, using a power run game as they pushed down the field into the wind. Brayden Beck did most of the heavy lifting and capped the drive with a nifty one-handed grab of an 18-yard pass by Jakobe Norman with 56 seconds remaining.

The Raiders wouldn’t find the end zone again. The Coyote defense held Randall to 194 total yards, including 78 in the second half.

The Coyotes’ replicated Randall’s lone touchdown drive, using their ground game to fight through the wind. Sophomore tailback Bricen Vialpando led the charge with 23 yards on six carries. Justin McKay came in to convert a fourth and 1 with a 6-yard run early in the drive.

The final two plays of the drive were passes. Senior Isaiah Johnson caught a 12-yard pass on a slant to convert a third and 5 and set Old High up at the Randall 9.

Wichita Falls 27, Randall 10

Randall 3 7 0 0 - 10

WFHS 0 14 7 6 -27

FIRST QUARTER

R – Juan Garcia FG 27, :00

SECOND QUARTER

W – Zach Williams 52 pass from Zy Gravitt (Kordell Dorman kick), 11:39

W – Williams 6 pass from Gravitt (Dorman kick), 5:13

R – Brayden Beck 18 pass from Jakobe Norman (Garcia kick), :56

THIRD QUARTER

W – Williams 9 pass from Gravitt (Dorman kick), 5:35

FOURTH QUARTER

W – Dorman FG 43, 4:06

W – Dorman FG 37, 1:20

Randall Wichita Falls

First downs;9;13

Rushing;26-85;26-111

Passing;11-19-0—109;18-27-2—177

Punts-Avg.g;3-28.7;3-26.7

Fumbles-Lost;2-0; 2-0

Penalties;6-54;7-60

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing—Randall: Beck 18-74, Brandon Ellison 4-10, Norman 2-7, Patrick Perea 1-5, Jared Gallegos 1-(-11). Wichita Falls: Bricen Vialpando 19-96, Gravitt 4-12, Justin McKay 1-6, Williams 1-2, Team 1-(-5).

Passing—Randall: Norman 12-18-0—109, Gallegos 0-1-0—0. Wichita Falls: Gravitt 18-27-2—177.

Receiving:—Randall: Mason Tupin 4-39, Beck 4-29, Cayden Eason 1-17, Michael Miller 1-13, Ellison 1-11. Wichita Falls: Williams 5-89, Julian Carrilo 7-45, Isaiah Johnson 2-14, Dorian Beaver 1-12, Khelyn Sapp 2-9, Vialpando 1-8.