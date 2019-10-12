LAMPASAS — Brownwood Lion Caden Reagan finished first at the Badger Fall Classic at Hancock Park over the weekend, carding a round of 74 for a one-stroke victory.

As a team, the Lions fired a 385 composite score to finish sixth behind Georgetown (306), Marble Falls (333), Belton (341), Lampasas (358), and Bastrop (367).

Also competing for the Lions were John Monson (95), Jay Monson (98) and Beau Bronniman (118).

On the girls side, the Brownwood Lady Lions came in tied for fourth place with Belton following a 433 composite round. Lampasas (313) was first, while Marble Falls and Bastrop (404) tied for second place.

Bryanna Galvan carded a 96 trailed by Abbi Galvan with a 100, Haylie Martindale with a 102 and Payton Stewart with a 125.