The Howard Payne Lady Jackets earned their second American Southwest Conference soccer victory Saturday, as a hat trick by Kara Moore led to a 3-2 triumph over Concordia.

Knotted at 2 with 21:22 left, Moore broke the tie with her third goal to push Howard Payne to 2-4 in ASC action and 6-7-1 overall.

The Lady Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first half as Moore scored 10:51 into the contest and again with 16:07 left in the opening stanza.

Concordia (3-9, 3-3) answered HPU's second goal in 15 seconds as Savannah McHam scored, then Kaycee Moore pulled the Lady Tornados even at 2 with 6:45 remaining before halftime.

Howard Payne attempted 12 shots with six on goal — four by Moore and one each by Emily Munoz and Ajacia Mojica.

Concordia took 21 shots with 12 on frame as Delaney Castor recorded 10 saves in goal for HPU.

On Thursday, the Lady Jackets were dealt a 1-0 defeat in overtime by Mary Hardin-Baylor.

UMHB (6-5-1, 4-1) scored the lone goal 105:09 into the contest as Kristen Burdick found the net with an assist from Grace Greenly.

The Lady Jackets attempted just one shot, by Moore, which was on goal.

UMHB fired 32 shots with 20 on goal as Castor recorded 18 saves and played the duration of the contest.

The Lady Jackets will be back at home for their next two matches as they host Hardin-Simmons at 1 p.m. Thursday and McMurry at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jackets come up short in pair of ASC matches

The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets were dealt losses of 5-0 by Mary Hardin-Baylor and 1-0 by Concordia in two weekend American Southwest Conference soccer outings.

In Thursday's loss to UMHB (6-4-1, 2-2), all five goals were scored in the second half. Patrick Roach broke the scoreless tie 2:42 into second half followed by two Rolando Nieto goals 8:48 and 11:24 after the break. Roach scored again just 35 seconds later while Marceko Gaitan added the final goal with 11:53 left.

The Yellow Jackets took seven shots with three on goal – all by Esdras Calvac.

UMHB finished with 24 shots and 12 on frame as Andrew Hackney recorded seven saves for the Yellow Jackets.

In Saturday's loss to Concordia (6-5-2, 4-1-1), Victor Gomez scored the lone goal with 19:28 left in regulation.

Howard Payne fired six shots with three on goal — by Zachary Moreno, Alejandro Lopez, and Joshua Rodriguez.

Concordia took 24 shots with nine on target as Hackney added eight more saves to his season total.

The Yellow Jackets (3-10, 1-5) return to action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Hardin-Simmons, and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday HPU welcomes McMurry to Citizens National Bank Field.