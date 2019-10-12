The Howard Payne Lady Jackets dropped an American Southwest Conference volleyball match at home to Concordia Thursday night, then were dealt a non-conference road loss Saturday afternoon at Schreiner as their losing streak hit 10 matches.

HPU was knocked off by Concordia, 25-19, 25-7, 25-16, Thursday.

Mya Ross led the Lady Jackets with five kills followed by Amaya Marshall with three, Ciara Chappell, Felicity Rodriguez, Delaney Etzler, and Shaylyn Wise with two apiece, Teresa Hopkins with a pair, and Mitsue Rodriguez and Hannah Rule with one each.

Kennedy Sam and Kaitlyn Elsten recorded six assists each, Kylee Shirley tallied three, and Logan Boyd contributed two.

Ross served three aces while Sam chipped in one.

Defensively, Shirley's 12 digs were a team-high followed by Ross and Sam with eight apiece, Daisy Flores with six, Christian Wilson with three, Elsten, Etzler and Rule with two apiece, and Wise, Felicity Rodriguez and Mitsue Rodriguez with one each.

Chappell collected three blocks and Mitsue Rodriguez notched one.

Concordia (16-3, 6-2) received seven kills each from Sam Mendez, Marjani Myles and Tristyn Massey; four aces apiece from Massey and Lianne VanDyke; four blocks from Myles; 15 assists from Georgia Quiroz; and 16 digs from Sarah Ghormley.

Saturday, the Lady Jackets fell to Schreiner by a 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 count.

Ross notched eight kills for HPU trailed by five from Mitsue Rodriguez, four each from Chappell, Marshall, Wise and Felicity Rodriguez, and one from Shirley.

Sam dished out 16 assists, Elsten added 11 and Flores and Shirley were credited with one apiece.

Elsten served the lone ace.

Defensively, Shirley's 21 digs led the way trailed by 12 from Felicity Rodriguez, six from Sam, five from Marshall, four from Mitsue Rodriguez, three from Ross and one each from Chappell, Wilson and Etzler.

Chappell recorded three blocks, Marshall, Wise and Mitsue Rodriguez finished with two each and Etzler added one.

Schreiner (7-14) was led by Amanda Combs' 11 kills, Kamryn Ash's 18 assists and three aces, three more aces from Giselle Flores and Alexis Coronado, Kayla Lofland's 21 digs and two blocks each from Austyn Schiller and Kadi Elledge.

Howard Payne (2-19, 0-9) is back in action Friday and Saturday at the ASC Crossover hosted by Concordia. The Lady Jackets will face LeTourneau at 7 p.m. Friday and UT-Dallas at 2 p.m. Saturday.