BROOKESMITH — The Class A Division II No. 12 Blanket Tigers put themselves in position to capture a second straight District 15-A Division II championship by handing the No. 10 Brookesmith Mustangs their first loss of the season, 38-28, in the league opener for both teams Friday night.

Blanket (5-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. The Tigers' lead swelled to 32-0 in the third period before Brookesmith (6-1, 0-1) attempted a feverish comeback.

Blanket's Hector Castaneda scored on runs of 1 and 43 yards, followed by a 42-yard scoring sprint from Kameron Spivey and a 58-yard gallop by Logan Wheeler. Spivey added a 16-yard run in the fourth period to boost the lead to 38-20.

Spivey rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Blanket while Castaneda added 90 yards and two scores and Wheeler contributed 89 yards with a trip to the end zone.

Spivey also completed 2 of 4 passes for 42 yards while Trenten Varner was 1 of 3 for 5 yards. Castaneda caught two passes for 26 yards and Varner pulled down a 21-yard reception.

For Brookesmith, Tyler Williford produced 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns trailed by Avery Williford with 69 yards, Jonathan Willoughby with 56 yards and a trip to the end zone and Randall Williams added a 6-yard touchdown carry.

Willoughby was 2 of 4 through the air for 50 yards, while Holden Bolt completed a 35-yard pass.

Blanket generated 363 yards of total offense, with 316 coming on the ground, while Brookesmith finished with 321 yards, including 236 rushing, but committed the game's two turnovers.

Next week, Blanket hosts Rising Star (2-3, 0-0), which had a bye Friday night, while Brookesmith travels to Mullin (1-6, 0-1), which is coming off a 58-6 loss to Sidney.

May 71, Strawn 30

MAY — The May Tigers extended their win streak to six games with their most impressive outing of the season, a 71-30 triumph over the two-time defending Class A Division II state champion and third-ranked Strawn Greyhounds Friday night.

The Tigers (6-1) compiled 463 yards of total offense — 326 rushing and 137 passing — against the Strawn (4-3) defense.

Isidro Salinas rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns while Rory Bustamante chipped in 92 yards with two trips to the end zone. Blake Harrell scored on a 60-yard carry while Kaden Halk contributed 51 yards and a touchdown and Lane McGinn tallied 25 yards on the ground.

Through the air, Bustamante completed 3 of 4 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, Harrell connected on all three of his pass attempts for 46 yards with a pair of scoring tosses, and Seth Johnston was 2 of 3 for 18 yards.

Tyler Wheeler caught three passes for 45 yards, Salinas grabbed two catches for 36 yards and a score, Johnston finished with two reception for 26 yards and crossed the goal line once and Bustamante hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception.

Halk also scored on a 65-yard kick return to open the second half.

Defensively for May, Harrell finished with 21 tackles, three caused fumbles, and one fumble recovery; McGinn tallied 15 tackles; Chris Flenniken notched 13 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery; Bustamante recorded 12 tackles and one fumble recovery; Salinas collected nine tackles with one fumble recovery; Halk added seven tackles; and Johnston intercepted a pass.

Next week, May has a bye before opening District 14-A Division I action Oct. 25 against Santa Anna (1-6), which is coming off a 68-6 loss to Class A Division II No. 4 Blackwell.

Zephyr 46, Stephenville Faith 40

THREE WAY — The Zephyr Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 46-40 victory over Stephenville Faith in a neutral site contest Friday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-5 on the season while Stephenville Faith slipped to 4-3.

No further information on the game was available.

Zephyr is off next week and begins District 15-A Division I action Oct. 25 at Evant (4-3), which lost to Leakey, 66-20, Friday night.

Richland Springs 52, Medina 0

MARBLE FALLS — The Class A Division II No. 5 Richland Springs Coyotes made quick work of the Medina Bobcats in a 52-0 neutral site victory Friday night to conclude pre-district action.

Richland Springs (5-0) produced 347 yards of total offense — 188 passing and 159 rushing — while allowing 119 yards — including 73 through the air and 46 on the ground — to Medina (1-6) while forcing the game's only turnover.

Matthew Rigdon completed 6 of 8 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards and another score. Griff Rigdon added 56 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

Lane Shannon caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, Wade Appleton grabbed two scoring receptions totaling 82 yards and Deklyn Chandler pulled down a 15-yard reception.

Defensively for Richland Springs, T.J. Grant tallied seven tackles trailed by Shannon with 5.5, Matthew Rigdon with 4.5, and Appleton with 3.5.

Next week, the Coyotes begin District 16-A Division II competition at Panther Creek.

San Saba 60, Goldthwaite 0

SAN SABA — The No. 4 San Saba Armadillos opened defense of their District 7-2A Division I championship with a 60-0 victory over the Goldthwaite Eagles in the 102nd Annual Battle of the River.

San Saba (6-0, 1-0), which led 20-0 after one quarter and 53-0 at halftime, finished with 602 yards of total offense — 304 rushing and 298 passing.

Sean O'Keefe completed 6 of 11 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 86 yards and another score. Eli Salinas added 141 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Bryant finished with two catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, Abel Martinez grabbed two receptions for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Logan Glover hauled in a 35-yard scoring reception and Salinas pulled down a 33-yard touchdown catch.

Goldthwaite (1-5, 0-1) mustered just five first downs and 83 yards — 64 rushing and 19 passing — against a San Saba defense that has yielded 9 points all season.

Dusty Partin rushed for 29 yards, Nick Jones added 14, Isaac Chavez contributed 12 yards and Jordan Simon chipped in 10.

Jackson Patrick competed 2 of 10 passes for 19 yards with one interception. Partin caught a 10-yard pass and Chavez added a 9-yard reception.

Next week, San Saba welcomes Hico (0-6, 0-1), which is coming off a 54-13 loss to De Leon, while Goldthwaite hosts Crawford (4-2, 1-0), which downed Valley Mills, 21-12, Friday night.

Cisco 47, Coleman 0

COLEMAN — In a battle of District 4-3A Division II unbeatens, the Cisco Loboes cruised to a 47-0 victory over the Coleman Bluecats Friday night.

Coleman (3-3, 2-1), which had its three-game win streak snapped, finished with just three first downs and 61 yards of total offense, with 60 coming on the ground.

Benny Wright rushed for 49 yards, Gage Sikes added 14 and quarterback Corbin Rosales finished with 3 yards on the ground, while completing 1 of 8 passes for 1 yard to Wright.

Cisco (5-1, 3-0) generated 533 total yards, including 490 rushing. Quarterback Gibson Hearne rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 43 yards. Stanley Callahan chipped in 106 rushing yards and a score, Jerrod Fisher tallied 75 yards with a trip to the end zone, Stephen Bird scored on a 60-yard carry and Cam Nichols contributed two touchdowns and 42 yards on the ground.

Next week, Coleman visits Anson (4-2, 3-0), which picked up a 55-6 victory over Merkel Friday night.

Jacksboro 16, Comanche 8

JACKSBORO — The Comanche Indians' bid for a fourth consecutive district championship hit a road block in the 6-3A Division II opener as the Jacksboro Tigers tallied a 16-8 victory Friday night.

Comanche (2-4, 0-1) led 8-0 at halftime despite finishing with just 51 yards of total offense — 32 rushing and 19 passing — and three turnovers. Ricardo Sanchez blocked a punt and returned the ball 8 yards for a touchdown, while Braylan Laminack caught a two-point pass from Cash Cook 1:54 into the contest.

Jacksboro (3-3, 1-0) then turned a pair of Comanche turnovers into touchdowns in the second half. A Rylan Chalmers interception on Comanche's first drive of the third quarter was followed by a 4-yard touchdown run by Gio Salazar, but Comanche remained in front, 8-6.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Salazar booted a 25-yard field goal to give Jacksboro its first lead, 9-8. Comanche then fumbled the ball away on the next drive and Justin Loucks scored on a 1-yard carry with 4:25 remaining.

Luke Wilson rushed for 21 yards for Comanche and Logan Wilkerson added 10. Cook completed 2 of 7 passes for 19 yards and Bryce Hermesmeyer grabbed an 11-yard reception.

Jacksboro generated 274 yards, with 262 coming on the ground, and one turnover.

Next week, Comanche looks to rebound as it hosts Millsap (4-2, 1-0), a 14-6 winner over Rio Vista in Friday's district opener.

OTHER SCORES

(No info reported)

Sidney 58, Mullin 6

Blackwell 68, Santa Anna 6