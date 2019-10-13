EL PASO — Chris Beard knew their was a greater purpose.

Even with the thought of only having nine practice to prepare, and a plethora of new faces young and old to mesh prior to the 2019-2020 campaign, the fourth-year Texas Tech head men's basketball coach kept things in perspective.

Yes, the Red Raiders dropped a 70-60 decision to UTEP in a charity exhibition contest Saturday night. But the results not shown on the scoreboard, specifically the money raised by the 4,604 reported fans in attendance will provide the biggest impact for a worthy cause.

"Much, much, much more important than a basketball game was the cause of this game, and the reason," Beard said. "Today, I hope this game raised a lot of money. And know that money will go directly to some of the families of the victims and a good cause. We were really proud to be a part of this. ... I have a lot of respect for Rodney (Terry) and this program. And so much respect for this community and how they've rallied and really shown the spirit of Texas after such a ridiculous tragedy."

UTEP is scheduled to donate all proceeds from $10 first-come, first-served ticket sold for the Saturday night matchup to the GECU Foundation in support of the shooting victims of the tragedy in El Paso which took the lives of 22 and injured 24 on Aug 3.

As far as the game, Beard was quick to point out that his team is a work in progress based on having little practice time before gearing up for an early-season basketball game.

"Just after nine practices, to play a game like this real early, we were concerned especially with five freshmen," Beard said. "But give UTEP a lot of credit. They really, really guarded us. We just couldn't get easy looks at the basket tonight. We obviously have a lot of improvement to do offensively. Give UTEP credit. That was some of the best defense that we've seen in quite awhile."

The Red Raiders saw it first-hand after clinging onto a 45-43 advantage following a Davide Moretti jumper in the paint at the 9:29 mark of the second half.

After the small spurt, Texas Tech made a key mistake as Avery Benson fouled Jordan Lathon shooting a three-point shot which led to a key free-throw sequence. Lathon, a sophomore guard, drained all three of his free throws to provide the Miners a 46-45 lead with 9:11 left to play in the contest.

Daryl Edwards, a sit-out transfer from LSU who finished with a game-high 24 points, made a layup to increase the scoring gap to 48-45 with 8:46 left in the contest.

"I didn't know what to expect, but I just wanted to win as a team," Edwards said. "And bring something great to the community."

Texas Tech closed the gap to one point after Kyler Edwards drained a pair of free throws to put things at 49-48 at the 8:23 mark. After some back-and-forth action, the Red Raiders made it a one-possession game after Moretti made two free throws to put things at 55-53 in favor of the Miners with 4:48.

"I thought we did compete," Beard said. "I thought there was some togetherness out there. Even when UTEP was making their runs, we were trying to get some things done."

Lathon would drain back-to-back 3-pointers to put things out of reach at 61-53 under the four-minute mark.

UTEP's biggest key for their success was bouncing back after turning the ball over 21 times in the first 30 minutes. The Miners recorded one turnover over the rest of the contest. Texas Tech finiahed with 16 turnovers.

Kyler Edwards finished with a team-best 13 points followed by Jahmi'us Ramsey with 12 points. Chris Clarke ended his night short of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds, while Moretti recorded eight points — six from the free-throw line.

"We were told to just dial in and take care of the ball," said UTEP's Bryson Williams, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. "There was no way we were going to win the game if we couldn't take care of the ball. Texas Tech, they're a premier defensive team."