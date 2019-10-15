EASTLAND — Playing for a share of the lead in the District 6-3A volleyball standings, the Early Lady Horns came up on the short end of a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 decision to front-runner Eastland Tuesday night.

Early (21-12, 5-2) had pushed Eastland (7-0 in district) to five sets in a match on the Lady Horns' home court on Sept. 24, but weren't as fortunate in the rematch.

Taylor Summers paced Early with five kills followed by three each from Trinity Tomlinson and Carrigan Norris and two apiece from Alexa Portillo and Gwen Phillips.

Vance-Cady Gordon recorded all 13 assists for the Lady Horns while Portillo served the only ace.

Defensively, Haley Spieckerman led the way with 14 digs followed by 11 from Summers, 10 from Tomlinson, eight from Portillo, four from Norris, three from Gordon, two from Khyla Bell and one from Phillips.

Tomlinson logged four blocks at the net.

The Lady Horns are back in action Tuesday, Oct. 22 when they visit Bangs.