SAN ANTONIO — The Howard Payne Lady Jackets placed sixth while the Yellow Jackets finished in a tie for seventh place at the Alamo Classic at The Quarry, hosted by Trinity University.

The Lady Jackets posted a 729 composite score over the two-day event led by Brownwood's Mallory Garcia, who placed 10th overall with rounds of 83 and 84 for a 167 total. She also tied for the lead in Par 3 scoring at +4.

Bailey Farmer came in 20th with a 181 total following rounds of 97 and 84. Sommer Hummel finished tied for 24th place with a 189 after rounds of 90 and 99, Madison McGarrh finished 30th with a 197 (99-98), and Klaye Georges placed 32nd with a 198 (103-95).

For the Yellow Jackets, Kyle Anderson finished tied for seventh place overall with a 145 composite score after rounds of 75 and 70.

Blanket's Luke Kinkade came in tied for 29th with a 154 total following rounds of 73 and 81, Kaleb Brown was tied for 31st place with a 156 (79-77) and he finished tied for the lead in Par 5 scoring, and Early's Jake Angerstein finished tied for 47th with teammate Brady Nelson. Angerstein and Nelson both shot rounds of 79 and 84 for a 163 total.

The Lady Jackets and Yellow Jackets will next complete at the The Preview at the Hideout in Brownwood on Oct. 21-22.