GLEN ROSE — The Brownwood Lady Lions began the second half of District 7-4A volleyball action with a second consecutive loss, falling to the Glen Rose Lady Tigers in four sets, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19, Tuesday night.

Brownwood (16-13, 3-2) opened district action with three consecutive victories before falling at No. 15 Stephenville Friday, then Glen Rose avenged a loss from the Sept. 27 district opener at Warren Gym.

In Tuesday's outing, Aleyia Cotton and Olivia Fowler led Brownwood with seven kills apiece trailed by Ashlyn Storm, Katelyn Windham, Jaylen Savage and Kylie Morris with three each, Tessa Goodwin with two and Caitlyn Moody with one.

Kylie Wooten dished out 14 assists followed by 10 from Goodwin, and one each from Storm and Moody.

Fowler served four aces while Wooten and Goodwin each contributed two and Moody added one.

Defensively, Moody's 38 digs led the Lady Lions trailed by 11 from Fowler, 10 from Cotton, eight from Wooten, seven from Windham, five from Goodwin, four from Morris, two each from Storm and Becca Church and one by Savage.

At the net, Storm tallied four blocks, Windham added three and Savage and Morris chipped in two apiece.

The Lady Lions are off until Tuesday, Oct. 22 when they play their final regular season road game at Godley at 6 p.m. Brownwood then concludes the regular season at home against Mineral Wells on Oct. 25 and Stephenville on Oct. 29.