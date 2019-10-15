STEPHENVILLE — The Brownwood Lady Lions continued their string of regional cross country appearances with a third-place effort at the District 7-4A meet at the Stephenville City Park Tuesday.

The Lady Lions garnered 72 points which left them behind district champion Godley (37) and runner-up Stephenville (59), and in front of Glen Rose (98) and Mineral Wells (108). The top three teams and top 10 runners overall advance to the Region I-4A meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Oct. 28.

Lady Lion senior Darby Crysler finished second overall in a time of 12:33, just behind Stephenville's Amiah Rodriguez (12:25). Sophomore Watts Jones came in 14th (13:45) followed by junior CarolAnn Hetzel (16th, 13:54), sophomore Naysa Leach (17th, 13:58), freshman Kinnison Harvey (23rd, 14:16), freshman Jadie Sudderth (24th, 14:22), and freshman Jazmine Rivas (26th, 14:44).

The Lions placed fourth overall with 78 points, trailing Stephenville (20), Glen Rose (63) and Mineral Wells (69).

Just missing out on a regional berth in 11th place was freshman Caleb Nelson (19:09), while junior Roman McKibben came in 12th (19:23). Also competing for the Lions were junior Jeremy Peel (19th, 20:05), sophomore Cameron Phipps (21st, 20:37), freshman Andrew Boern (23rd, 20:41), sophomore Weston Burns (24th, 20:42), and sophomore Jonathan Woods (26th, 20:43).

The JV Lady Lions won the district championship with 33 points, edging out runner-up Stephenville (40). Godley (53) placed third and Glen Rose (90) came in fourth.

Carli Schoen finished first (14:31) trailed by runner-up Alli Touhakis (14:37), sixth-place Marisa Campos (15:03), 11th-place Judith Romero (15:30), 13th-place Isabella Garza (16:06), and 30th-place Samantha Yoder (18:59).