BANGS — The Bangs Dragons finished one place shy of qualifying for the playoffs in 2018, and the team that denied them the fourth and final postseason berth — the Merkel Badgers — invade Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Merkel (1-5, 1-2) has struggled this season with the loss of Jonah White, who signed with Baylor, to graduation, while Bangs (3-3, 1-2) is ahead of last season's pace in the win column. But if the Dragons are to make their first playoff appearance since 2014, a victory over the Badgers is critical.

Bangs is attempting to bounce back from last week's 31-0 loss at Ballinger, while Merkel was pummeled by Anson, 55-6.

At Ballinger, the Dragons finished with just 182 yards of total offense — 123 rushing and 59 passing — while committing a pair of turnovers. Meanwhile, Bangs surrendered 379 yards — 239 rushing and 140 passing — but did force a turnover.

Quarterback Brayton Wedeman completed 8 of 14 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, while rushing for 46 yards. Ethan Sanchez finished with 67 yards on the ground and two catches for 13 yards. Guy Powell added 10 yards rushing and three catches for 7 yards, while Wesley Mitchell grabbed two receptions for 34 yards and Damien Santillanes caught a 5-yard pass.

In Merkel's loss to Anson, the Badgers trailed 27-0 at halftime and gave up 48 points before finally lighting up the scoreboard.

Merkel produced 324 yards — 272 rushing and 52 passing — but committed the game's only two turnovers. Defensively, the Badgers were shredded for 493 yards — 253 through the air and 240 on the ground.

Quarterback Joey Zink rushed for 82 yards and Merkel's only touchdown, while completing 5 of 14 passes for 28 yards. Riston Houston chipped in 40 yards on the ground, D'Alan Cotton added 36 and Isaac Sebastian finished with 25. J.J. Myers' four catches for 14 yards were a team-high.

Bangs enters the contest averaging 28 points and 280 yards — 207 rushing and 73 passing — per contest.

Wedeman has completed 28 of 46 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 323 yards and four scores. Ethan Sanchez (695 yards, 13 TDs) leads the way on the ground, while Guy Powell (209 rushing yards; 7-56, TD receiving) is a dual threat out of the backfield. Wesley Mitchell (5-77, 2 TDs), Damien Santillanes (4-22) and

Riley Taylor (3-45) are also viable receiving options.

Defensively, the Dragons are yielding 27 points and 312 yards — 185 on the ground and 127 through the air.

Standouts include Hayden King (45.5 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks), Eli Carbajal (36 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack), Santillanes (35 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR), Powell (34 tackles), Sanchez (32 tackles), Taylor (29.5 tackles, 2 FRs, 1 INT), Mitchell (28.5 tackles, 2 INTs), Trevor Bowers (14.5 tackles), Trey Ivey (14 tackles, 1 TFL) and Cael John (11.5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack).

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Bangs is a 24-point favorite.